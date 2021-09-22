A program that a former Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent said put students “in the driver’s seat of their own learning” is stuck in neutral.

When district officials first introduced the Personalized Pathways program in 2016, it was framed as an approach that could connect high school students with future career opportunities. By the start of the 2022-23 school year, officials predicted at the time, every freshman entering high school would enroll in one of four to six “pathways” at their school.

The first, a focus on health services, launched in fall 2017, followed two years later by a second pathway at Memorial, La Follette and East high schools in information technology.

Much has changed since the 2016 introduction of the concept: the first class to go through the program graduated last spring; a new superintendent and significant turnover in central office have left uncertainty over long-term support for the program; and West High School has abandoned enrolling new freshmen in Pathways.

Last December, district officials publicly reiterated the plan for a full rollout by 2022-23 in a presentation to the Madison School Board. But district spokeswoman Liz Merfeld confirmed last month that the rollout is no longer on that timeline.

Where does that leave the program, heralded initially as a way to close the district’s graduation rate gap between white and Black students and ensure all students were career- or college-ready when they graduated? It’s uncertain.

From June through early September, the Cap Times made multiple requests for interviews with central office officials about the past and future of the Pathways program. Those requests repeatedly went unfulfilled. An update on the program is likely to come at a future School Board meeting.

Pathways is meant to provide a window into potential career paths in a specific sector through community experiences, job and internship opportunities, early college credit and a curriculum that includes small, thematic focuses through all of a student’s core subjects.

Districts that have more fully implemented Pathways have a variety of offerings — from health services and information technology, like those in Madison, to engineering- or arts-focused opportunities.

A program that faced early opposition is stuck between a full implementation and a full retreat and pivot to other priorities, with a few hundred students entering high school continuing to enroll at Memorial, East and La Follette, while West students do not take part.

Many of those involved in its implementation at the school level hope to see it continue in some form. They see benefits to many of its core pieces, from connecting lessons across subjects and creating real-world experiences for students, to fostering a small community that helps students and teachers get to know each other better.

The success for students is impossible to assess beyond high school, given that its first class graduated just this spring. That’s a challenge for a program that’s focused on post-high school outcomes.

“It is important to note that the MMSD is still early in implementation of Personalized Pathways and still lacks any data on post-secondary outcomes, which is an important component of evaluating the success of Pathways,” the district’s Research and Program Evaluation Office wrote in the most recent report on the program from October 2020.

Among the challenges it has faced is being implemented without full buy-in, creating scheduling challenges and skepticism from some staff.

“Madison decided, for understandable reasons, to start out with 25 percent of the kids and then grow, for understandable reasons,” said Kris Howard, the Pathways coordinator at La Follette. “There have been lots of pauses in the timeline, again for understandable reasons.”

If Pathways is going to continue and grow here in MMSD, it might require an expansion. Districts that MMSD had modeled its program after, mostly in California, have a much fuller program, with nearly all students enrolled.

“The purpose of Pathways is not actually to be only for some kids,” Howard said. “The purpose — and places where it’s working well — is to be for all kids.”

Bumpy beginning

From the start, there was opposition.

At a December 2016 Madison School Board Instruction Work Group meeting, as district officials discussed the rollout of the new program, public commenters expressed a variety of concerns. Those included a failure to communicate and provide information to parents, worries that the program would involve tracking or force students to miss other class opportunities and a lack of clarity on how it would be evaluated.

Then-School Board member Ed Hughes defended the program and district leadership, saying they would evaluate the program and decide whether to continue it.

“We’re not going to do stupid stuff,” Hughes said. “If this doesn’t work, we’re not going to follow it. We’re not going to turn West into a vocational high school, it’s just not going to happen.”

West did not turn into a vocational high school. But it also didn’t continue enrolling students in Pathways after a bumpy introduction saw lower enrollment numbers than the other schools.

That concern over turning school into a vocational training ground was a common refrain among those who opposed Pathways, especially with students having to enroll after their eighth grade year.

But district officials stressed at the time that it was a way to make learning more relevant to students and help them connect what was happening in the classroom to the real world. That same month, the Cap Times quoted then-superintendent Jen Cheatham acknowledging concerns but expressing optimism for future pathways that would illustrate the potential range of such a program.

“There is something about (the health services pathway) that screams career as opposed to college,” Cheatham said. “I think the range of possible future pathways themes run the gamut from writing and communication to the arts to a more pure liberal arts pathway.”

While West families offered the most vocal and public opposition, expansion to a second pathway at the other three high schools was met with some opposition on the School Board, but eventually passed on a 5-2 vote in December 2018. While officials maintained the 2022-23 timeline for universal freshmen enrollment until recently, no other pathways have been added.

La Follette’s Howard, who strongly supports the Pathways program, said the district did not do itself any favors in its early rollout, saying the concerns about creating a “career pipeline” are understandable — though she believes Pathways is much more than that.

“For school staff, and for the bigger community, the confusion was understandable,” Howard said this summer. “The communication strategy at the beginning of Pathways did not turn out to serve any of us well.”

Kate Schultz, who teaches English in the health services pathway at La Follette and especially appreciates the small communities aspect of the program, also noted that the district has “competing initiatives.”

“I don't feel like as a district we're all in, in the pathway model, for better or worse,” Schultz said. “I'm not actually sure how I feel about that.”

Community partners

Communication around Pathways set the program up for challenges from the start, including with the community partners that are key to a successful program.

The problems aren’t entirely on the district, said Marshall Behringer, who was a liaison between the Downtown Madison Chamber of Commerce and the school district during the Pathways rollout.

“It’s tough when across anchor organizations, each organization has its own goals and its own funding streams and its own way of doing things and its own set of incentives and its own stakeholders and its own people it's accountable to,” Behringer said in an interview this summer.

Now at UW Health, another key partner in the Pathways program, Behringer and Bridgett Willey, the director for Allied Health Education and Career Pathways at UW Health, both see potential in the future of the program if there’s buy-in. Willey felt the strong sense of community when she attended the virtual graduation celebration for the first class, many of whom she had met through their field trips early in their high school careers.

“It was just great to see how they engaged during their four years,” Willey said. “It was one of the highlights of this past year.”

To Behringer, who said he “went to college very much because I was expected to and not because I knew what I was going for,” there is a difference in the students graduating from a program like this who have interacted with professionals.

“They have the language to be able to discuss in, I would say, an authentic way, what their career interests were,” he said. “That was for me the real moment where I was like, ‘Oh, this actually did something.’”

While the pandemic created plenty of challenges in delivering Pathways programming and experiences, Behringer also said it allowed people to take a step back and assess their roles in the program.

“The positive challenge from my perspective is we have gone through the experience of figuring out how all these institutions work together or don’t work together,” he said. “Now we can say, we all have a working relationship, where do we want to collaborate meaningfully?”

‘They felt like family’

Though Isabel Chiriboga-Pineda had “never really wanted to go into health care” when she was an eighth grader, she ended up in the health services pathway at La Follette anyway.

She stuck with it all four years as she gained an understanding that health care is more than “being a doctor or being a nurse.”

“Health care (includes) the different spectrums of wellness like social wellness, mental wellness, financial wellness, things like that,” Chiriboga-Pineda said. “That was kind of like a big game changer for me because I was like, I don't want to be a doctor but I maybe want to take care of my community and make sure they're well socially and financially and all this stuff.”

She found the small learning communities the program provided improved her transition to high school and the program “ended up being awesome.” Those communities are key to the model, as they allow students to grow together as a group and enable teachers to share students.

Pathways staff meet weekly to discuss how students are doing, allowing time to note specific issues they’ve noticed — maybe a student who is struggling in one class but successful in another, or who is having trouble at home that is showing in their studies.

“Having a team of teachers that has students in common allows us to really wrap around students to streamline communication with families,” said La Follette’s Schultz. “It also allows that connection point for us to really know what's going on in each other's spaces and to make those curricular connections.”

The closeness was especially valuable as the students ended their high school careers in the odd circumstances of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had a Zoom call the last week of school and I had teachers that had stuck around; my old English teacher from freshman year, and history teacher from freshman year actually hopped on the Zoom call and they were just so proud of us and they knew every one of us,” recent graduate Margrethe Blum said. “And just because of how close our program was, they felt like family.”

What the numbers show

The data so far on Pathways is hard to interpret.

For a program focused on college and career readiness, the measures of success will come long after graduation. And with just one cohort having graduated — and just three months ago, at that — there’s little to show success or failure.

While still in high school, however, there’s a mix of good and bad.

The positives, noted in an October 2020 report, include attendance rates and credit attainment above the district’s “on-track” readiness benchmarks. On climate surveys, Pathways students were also more likely to say they enjoyed school than demographically similar students not in Pathways.

However, some critics have noted that enrollment in the two pathways perpetuates traditional gender roles, falling in line with early concerns about tracking.

Of the 837 students enrolled in the health services pathway in 2019-20, 62% were female. That proportion grew in 2020-21, when 69% of the 701 students enrolled were female. In information technology, meanwhile, 74% of the 204 students in 2019-20 were male, and it dropped slightly to 71% of the 369 students last year.

One teacher at East, who asked not to be named, has noticed the demographics and it has exacerbated concerns they had since the beginning.

“I was concerned that we were sending a message that learning for learning’s sake wasn't important, that learning is only meaningful when it leads you to a field, to a career or to a job,” the teacher said. “And I'm always concerned about that, particularly with our incoming ninth graders who just don't know themselves.”

The teacher acknowledged that a wall-to-wall rollout could satisfy some of those concerns, but also suggested that the biggest benefit of the program — the small learning communities — doesn’t require a “pathway” at all.

“Having teachers meet to problem solve and plan integrated units, that could happen without Pathways,” the teacher said. “Having student-led conferences, again, that could happen without a Pathways program.

“We think integrated projects are great, awesome, let's keep that. We don't need to do it in that program, that's my thought.”

Examples elsewhere

There are models of success elsewhere with similar programs, but they’re almost always much closer to universal.

In California’s Oakland Unified School District, for example, 88% of high school students were part of a pathway in the 2020-21 school year — double the percentage from 2013-14, according to an article in OaklandSide. The district, which has 19 high schools, offers 13 pathways, including engineering & design; building trades & construction; arts, media & entertainment; and fashion & interior design.

OUSD’s Rebecca Lacocque, the director of Linked Learning, said in an interview this summer that the district has “had some form of Pathways since the late ’80s,” but it had been at individual schools rather than a systemized project. A 2011 grant, along with technical support and advocacy, allowed the district to change that and implement what’s also known as “linked learning” at a bigger scale.

“We got a lot of powerful tools to work with,” Lacocque said. “We got coaching at the pathway, principal and district level to really build out the infrastructure and the habits of mind to enable Linked Learning because it is a pretty different way of operating.”

The community showed further support in a 2014 ballot question, known as Measure N, that added about $850 per student per year for college and career readiness. That allowed the district to “actualize Pathways for all.”

“What measure N allowed us to do was really restructure schools,” she said. “I don't know how to have a transformed school without being able to shift the structure of it. Schools are … generally not structured for credit recovery, and they’re generally not structured for smaller learning communities, which structurally is what pathways are.”

Over a similar time period — 2013-14 to 2019-20 — the district’s graduation rate rose from 60.7% to 72.4%. Its dropout rate, meanwhile, declined from 23.5% to 12.5%. Lacocque said a key is getting buy-in from teachers early on and following their interests rather than looking solely at the job market.

“Part of it is that we really actually built on teachers’ passion,” Lacocque said. “(We’ve) given a lot of resources, both financial and just time, to teachers to be part of the design process.”

They also made clear that it wasn’t about any specific career choice later on, but instead a way to connect the skills learned in the classroom to whatever a student chose for their future.

“Linked Learning is not about becoming a chef if you're in a culinary pathway, that's (career and technical education),” she explained. “In Linked Learning, the idea is that students are developing transferable skills, and they're learning through contextualized academics.”

Any success they’ve seen, she said, required buy-in both inside and outside the district.

“There's a benefit for the whole community,” she said. “It's not a high school initiative. It's a city of Oakland initiative.”

