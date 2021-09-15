Number of students, staff quarantines increased four-fold in Madison School District

Four times the number of students in the Madison School District were quarantined due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 compared to a week ago, according to data updated by the district Wednesday.
The district also recorded nearly double the number of COVID-19 cases among students, staff and teachers in that time frame.
Four-hundred and seven students, teachers or staff were required to quarantine over the past 14 days according to data update on Wednesday, compared to 106 on Sept. 8. Eighty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, compared to 45 on Sept. 8, in a district of roughly 32,000 students, teachers and staff.
Madison schools with 20 or more students, teachers or staff required to quarantine are Gompers and Nuestro Mundo elementary schools, Sennett and Whitehorse middle schools as well as East, La Follette and West high schools.
Around Dane County, the Mount Horeb School District recorded seven COVID positive students and staff and 83 who were required to quarantine in a district of roughly 2,500 students, between the beginning of the school year and Monday and the Waunakee Community School District recorded nine COVID positive students and 17 students and staff, in a district of roughly 4,300 students, who were required to quarantine during the week of Sept. 8.
The Middleton-Cross Plains School District reported 19 cases among students and staff, in a district of roughly 7,500 students, from the start of the school year through Tuesday and the De Forest School District recorded nine COVID positive students and staff and 37 who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 3,800 students, between the beginning of the school year and Thursday.
The Belleville School District recorded three COVID positive students and eight who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 900 students, between the start of the school year and Monday and the Wisconsin Heights School District recorded 10 COVID cases, in a district of roughly 700 students, between the start of the school year and Wednesday.
The Monona Grove School District, with an enrollment of roughly 3,600 students, recorded nine COVID cases during the week of Sept. 10.
Dan Grady, superintendent of the Marshall School District, said he was unable to provide COVID case and quarantine numbers, due to the small size of the district, without compromising student and staff confidentiality. Marshall has 950 students, Grady said.
The remaining Dane County school districts did not respond to a request for their COVID case and quarantine numbers.
Since the start of the school year, Madison School District has sent out communication to parents via email to notify them of a positive COVID-19 case in their child’s school building. If their child is considered a close contact, parents are sent a separate email with additional information.
The district had begun to roll out a rapid testing initiative last week with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. A small white tent, among the first of the onsite testing clinics, was visible outside of one of the entrances to Hawthorn Elementary School on Monday, where health care providers offered walk-up COVID-19 tests to students, teachers and staff.
More rapid testing sites are expected to launch at buildings across the district over the next week.