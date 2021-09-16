Number of students, staff quarantines increased 4-fold in Madison School District

Four times as many Madison students were quarantined due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 compared with a week ago, according to data updated by the district Wednesday.
Additional COVID-19 cases among students, staff and teachers were also reported in that time frame.
There were 407 students, teachers or staff quarantined over the past 14 days, compared with 106 on Sept. 8. Eighty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, compared to 45 as of Sept. 8, in a district of roughly 32,000 students, teachers and staff.
Both Wednesday’s and last week’s numbers account for the two prior weeks, but the latest update includes almost two full weeks of school, whereas last week’s number included time before school started when far fewer students were in buildings.
Madison schools with 20 or more students, teachers or staff required to quarantine are Gompers and Nuestro Mundo elementary schools, Sennett and Whitehorse middle schools as well as East, La Follette and West high schools.
Around Dane County, the Mount Horeb School District recorded seven COVID-positive students and staff and 83 who were required to quarantine in a district of roughly 2,500 students, between the beginning of the school year and Monday. The Waunakee School District recorded nine COVID-positive students, in a district of roughly 4,300 students, and 17 students and staff who were required to quarantine during the week of Sept. 8.
The Middleton-Cross Plains School District reported 19 cases among students and staff, in a district of roughly 7,500 students, from the start of the school year through Tuesday, and the DeForest School District recorded nine COVID-positive students and staff and 37 who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 3,800 students, between the beginning of the school year and Thursday.
The Belleville School District recorded three COVID-positive students and eight who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 900 students, between the start of the school year and Monday. The Wisconsin Heights School District recorded 10 COVID cases, in a district of roughly 700 students, between the start of the school year and Wednesday.
The Monona Grove School District, with an enrollment of roughly 3,600 students, recorded nine COVID cases, and the Stoughton School District recorded nine COVID cases among students and 54 students and staff members who were required to quarantine, in a district of roughly 2,900 students, as of Friday.
Dan Grady, superintendent of the Marshall School District, said he was unable to provide COVID case and quarantine numbers, due to the small size of the district, without compromising student and staff confidentiality. Marshall has 950 students, Grady said.
Other Dane County school districts did not respond to a request for their COVID case and quarantine numbers.
The Monona Grove and Middleton-Cross Plains school districts and school boards are discussing possible vaccine requirements for teachers and staff. The Madison School Board will vote Sept. 27 on whether to adopt a vaccine requirement.
Since the start of the school year, Madison has sent out communication to parents via email to notify them of a positive COVID-19 case in their child’s school building. If their child is considered a close contact, parents are sent a separate email with additional information.
The district began rolling out a rapid testing initiative last week with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. A small white tent, among the first of the onsite testing clinics, was visible outside of one of the entrances to Hawthorne Elementary School on Monday, where health care providers offered walk-up COVID-19 tests to students, teachers and staff.
More rapid testing sites are expected to launch at buildings across the district over the next week.