Nonprofits partner to bolster Madison school food pantries

To ensure consistent access to food for students and their families in need, three nonprofits have teamed up to keep food pantries inside Madison schools stocked.
Formed over the summer, the Food for Success coalition has three organizations working together in an effort to streamline the purchase and distribution of food for eight Madison in-school food pantries and potentially expand access to free food to other schools in the Madison School District.
The Food for Success coalition is made up of The River Food Pantry, Food for Thought Initiative and Selfless Ambition.
"It's not always easy but it's really important work," said Charles McLimans, president and CEO of The River. "Getting more food to kids and students and families in our community is just really basic and essential, that's how we're going to make progress."
The River acts as the central food sourcing and distribution point for the in-school pantries, along with a few other child-focused food programs operated by the groups, McLimans said.
Because The River runs its own food pantry that serves more than 1,000 households a week, it orders food in bulk quantity, which can then help the other two organizations in the coalition cut down on stocking costs, McLimans said.
"We are essentially acting like a food bank for these programs," McLimans said. "It avoids some of these programs having to go out and pay retail."
To operate Food for Thought Initiative's five school food pantries and two weekend food programs, the organization, which formed in 2016, has about 65 volunteers and one part-time employee, said Lea Aschkenase, the organization's founder.
It runs pantries in East High School, Cherokee Heights Middle School, and Hawthorne, Mendota and Sandburg elementary schools.
Selfless Ambition operates pantries in Glendale, Lake View and Leopold elementary schools.
All four of the district's "community schools" — Hawthorne, Lake View, Leopold and Mendota elementary schools — have a pantry. The community school model looks to provide wrap-around support and services for students and their families, such as mental health services, job training opportunities and access to food.
Henry Sanders, co-founder of the faith-based Selfless Ambition, said the group opened its first pantry last year — inside Glendale on the Southeast Side — after hearing from multiple principals that the number one need among students is food access and security.
"This is not on people's radar, the need for food in schools," Sanders said. "This is one of the things that shocks me, the need, the intensity of the need in the schools."
The pantries run by Selfless Ambition, which are open twice a week in the case of Glendale and Leopold and once a week at Lake View, can have between 30 and 50 families stop by each day they are open, Sanders said.
While there is interest among the partners to expand the number of food pantries in Madison schools, it would need to be "smart growth," McLimans said.
On the low end, Sanders said it costs about $12,000 a year to run a food pantry.
"We want to expand the right way, the right time," Sanders said. "We don't want to rush it."
Steve Youngbauer, director of food services for the Madison School District, said he's unaware of another in-school food pantry aside from the eight ran by the Food for Success coalition.
Several schools have other food access programs like weekend meals or snack programs, Youngbauer said, but they can be difficult to maintain over the long-term because they might be organized by a particular staffer or member of a PTO.
"Hunger impacts health, learning, behavior and the ability to function at your full potential," he said. "These are things that are all important not only in terms of student achievement but also just in the basic human needs of students and families within our district."
Aschkenase said her organization has a waiting list of high-need schools — schools that have a larger-than-average percent of students receiving free or reduced lunch — asking Food for Thought Initiative to start a pantry.
"Definitely our goal, with enough resources, financial and volunteer resources, is that we want to continue to expand," she said.
Aschkenase, a retired clinical psychologist, said she was inspired to get involved with food access because of her mother, Thea, who knew too personally the struggle of hunger as a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Nazi Germany.
Two other Food for Thought Initiative programs — Thea's Table, which delivers weekend meals for entire families experiencing homelessness, and a weekend meal program for Thoreau Elementary School students in need — are also supplied by the coalition.
She thinks the formation of a coalition increases the visibility of the groups' efforts, might attract more donors and volunteers, and could encourage organizations doing similar work to join.
"There are other organizations in the community who have similar missions," Aschkenase said. "I think collaboratively, we can be much more effective, efficient and powerful than one organization working at a time."