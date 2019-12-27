Nonprofits partner to bolster Madison school food pantries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"This is not on people's radar, the need for food in schools," Sanders said. "This is one of the things that shocks me, the need, the intensity of the need in the schools."

The pantries run by Selfless Ambition, which are open twice a week in the case of Glendale and Leopold and once a week at Lake View, can have between 30 and 50 families stop by each day they are open, Sanders said.

While there is interest among the partners to expand the number of food pantries in Madison schools, it would need to be "smart growth," McLimans said.

On the low end, Sanders said it costs about $12,000 a year to run a food pantry.

"We want to expand the right way, the right time," Sanders said. "We don't want to rush it."

Steve Youngbauer, director of food services for the Madison School District, said he's unaware of another in-school food pantry aside from the eight ran by the Food for Success coalition.

Several schools have other food access programs like weekend meals or snack programs, Youngbauer said, but they can be difficult to maintain over the long-term because they might be organized by a particular staffer or member of a PTO.