'No school is perfect': Student suing Baraboo district reflects on her 'safer' Madison school

The African-American student who sued her former school district for allegedly failing to respond to multiple sexual assaults and years of racial discrimination finds her new Madison high school to be far safer and inclusive.
Dasia Banks’ year and a half spent at her new school offers a unique lens into Madison School District’s racial climate, which has attracted its own scrutiny for having some of the widest racial achievement gaps in the country.
Tensions have flared over the use of police officers as security guards in Madison high schools. A behavior policy intended to reduce racial disparities in student discipline has stoked concerns about lax discipline in middle school. An administrative zero-tolerance policy regarding staffers’ use of racial slurs, without regard to context, has drawn national attention.
“It’s not perfect,” Banks, 17, said of her Madison school. “No school is perfect. But it’s great compared to Baraboo. I feel safe and welcome. It’s really diverse, too.”
Banks’ experiences in the Baraboo School District formed the basis for a lawsuit filed in January, accusing the district of violating federal laws intended to protect students from racial discrimination, sexual assault and harassment. The suit, which seeks unspecified monetary compensation from the district “for all economic and emotional losses,” is unusual in that Banks, a minor, agreed to be named in court documents.
“I wanted to be the one to control my story,” Banks said in an interview with the State Journal. “I wanted other survivors to know you don’t have to hide.”
Banks’ decision to go public with her story has garnered both admiration and animosity.
Some people from her hometown have sent Banks death threats, racial taunts and hostile comments on social media, she said.
But some of her new classmates at her Madison high school — which, for reasons related to the threats, her attorneys advised her not to identify — told Banks they were proud of her for taking a stand.
Baraboo culture
In Baraboo, a district of about 3,000 students an hour north of Madison, 81% of students are white, according to state data.
The lawsuit describes a pattern of harassment against Banks beginning in first grade, when students teased her about her coarse hair and the color of her skin, and continued on throughout her freshman year of high school, though there were two periods during which the family moved out of state. Family circumstances caused them to move back each time.
In elementary and middle school, Banks said, she did all she could to fit in.
She tried shopping at the popular stores, like Pac-Sun and Hollister, but said the clothes didn’t fit her body type. Her mom, Megan Ray, relaxed and straightened Banks’ hair. She listened to pop music — One Direction, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga — hoping music would become a shared interest with other students.
“I changed myself,” she said. “I wanted to look like everyone else.”
Despite her efforts, she said the attacks didn’t stop.
‘This was not OK’
The lawsuit describes a racially hostile environment for the 1.5% of district students who are black.
Allegations include:
- Repeated use of racial slurs by students.
- Sexually explicit notes left behind in Banks’ gym locker that a school administrator said he would not spend hours investigating.
- Students wearing clothing featuring the Confederate flag.
- A “Gangsta Night” dress-up theme for a school volleyball game.
- Warm-up at a basketball game that included music containing the N-word.
“This was not OK and I don’t want other kids to feel this way,” Banks said of her decision to sue.
Baraboo School District officials said in court filings that police were contacted about the locker room note and that the district conducted a “thorough” investigation. They said students wearing inappropriate clothing are required to remove the items once staff is made aware. The district also said it now contracts with a company to screen music played at school events.
Bullying, assault
Banks’ mother became a district employee during her daughter’s eighth-grade year. She hoped her presence would change the dynamic but said she was stymied by administrators’ resistance. When she complained about behavior targeted specifically toward her daughter, administrators accused Banks of being a bully, the suit alleges.
On two separate occasions, Ray drew on examples from neighboring Dane County for inspiration on how to improve Baraboo’s culture.
She suggested district administrators bring in someone from the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to educate white students on their hurtful language. In response, the district created a group focused on racial issues that met only a handful of times, according to the lawsuit.
And in 2016, Ray and Banks attended a basketball game between Middleton High School and Madison Memorial High School where both teams wore shirts that read, “Standing together to end racism.” Ray brought the idea back to Baraboo to replicate. Administrators suggested changing “racism” to “bullying” in order to make the shirts more inclusive of multiple causes, the suit said. The shirts never came to fruition.
In the spring of Banks’ freshman year of high school, a male classmate who staff knew had been sexually harassing and abusing other students began sexually assaulting her, according to the lawsuit. The assaults, which occurred two to three times per week during a class the two shared, included inappropriate touching, groping and exposure.
The boy was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and received probation, the lawsuit said.
Baraboo Superintendent Lori Mueller declined an interview request, citing the ongoing litigation. In a response filed with the court earlier this month, the district denied most of Banks’ allegations and said the assaults were reported to law enforcement.
Moving to Madison
It was the Madison School District’s diverse student population that led Ray to enroll Banks in one of the district’s high schools. About 18% of students in Madison schools are black, 42% are white, 22% are Hispanic, 9% are Asian and another 9% identify as two or more races.
Banks said she has made friends in Madison and experienced none of the racial taunts that dominated her years of schooling in Baraboo.
Administrators have been supportive and understanding of the time she has been absent from school because of mental health problems she associates with the sexual assaults, she said. Panic attacks happen almost daily. She takes anti-anxiety and anti-depressant medications. Sleep is elusive.
Gina Aguglia coordinates the Madison School District’s partnerships with outside agencies to build on what counselors and social workers offer students in schools.
“We work to support students navigating multiple systems and streamline support and intervention so they’re successful in school regardless of what’s going on outside of it,” she said.
For example, a Dane County Rape Crisis Center counselor worked one-on-one with Banks at her high school. Banks said the counselor has helped her slowly regain her footing.
The high school junior has replaced the pop music of her childhood spent trying to fit in with R&B songs by black female artists that encourage listeners to speak out. She’s on the basketball team and might join softball, too.
Though Banks knows few blacks pursue nursing, she wants to study in that field in college. She can see herself one day as maybe as a neonatal nurse practitioner, helping infants in the earliest days of their lives. The specialization appeals to her because, yes, babies are cute, but mostly for what they are not.
“Babies can’t be mean to you,” she said. “They can’t talk back. They don’t know color.”