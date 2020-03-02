'No school is perfect': Student suing Baraboo district reflects on her 'safer' Madison school

She suggested district administrators bring in someone from the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to educate white students on their hurtful language. In response, the district created a group focused on racial issues that met only a handful of times, according to the lawsuit.

And in 2016, Ray and Banks attended a basketball game between Middleton High School and Madison Memorial High School where both teams wore shirts that read, “Standing together to end racism.” Ray brought the idea back to Baraboo to replicate. Administrators suggested changing “racism” to “bullying” in order to make the shirts more inclusive of multiple causes, the suit said. The shirts never came to fruition.

In the spring of Banks’ freshman year of high school, a male classmate who staff knew had been sexually harassing and abusing other students began sexually assaulting her, according to the lawsuit. The assaults, which occurred two to three times per week during a class the two shared, included inappropriate touching, groping and exposure.

The boy was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and received probation, the lawsuit said.