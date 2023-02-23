While some students in Wisconsin may have spent Wednesday cozied up with a movie or playing in the snow because of the winter storm, others were in front of their computers logged on to online school from home.

After the COVID-19 pandemic equipped schools with new online learning capabilities, more school districts are turning to e-learning in lieu of traditional snow days that have long been a rite of passage in Wisconsin, especially as schools exhaust their snow days for the year.

On Wednesday, at least two dozen districts in southern Wisconsin were holding an online learning day rather than closing school entirely, including the Middleton-Cross Plains, Verona and DeForest school districts. And statewide, at least 70 districts turned to online learning in some capacity, from Pepin to Winneconne and Racine to Wausau.

This year, the Portage School District has aimed to implement an online learning day when bad weather approaches rather than canceling school, as long as there is enough notice. Wednesday was the district’s fifth online day this school year.

“Obviously everybody had to go virtual during the initial stages of the pandemic. And so, we have the infrastructure built in,” said Josh Sween, district administrator. Because of the pandemic, every student already has a Chromebook and connectivity solutions like hotspots for families without internet already have been established.

Online days allow the district to keep continuity in learning, Sween said, while avoiding making up days later on.

“Our sentiment is that even though it may not be exactly what they’re going to get for in-person learning, they’re getting something as opposed to end of the year where everybody may be a little bit more checked out,” he said.

Portage has canceled school Thursday, however, according to the school-closures tracker at NBC15.

Snow day math

Each school year, Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction requires schools to provide at least 437 direct instructional hours for kindergartners, at least 1,050 direct instructional hours for students in grades one through six, and at least 1,137 direct instructional hours for students in grades seven through 12.

Snow days don’t count toward these hours, and typically, districts factor an estimated number of snow days into their schedules each year.

In the past, when a school goes over its allotted snow days, those hours usually have been made up by adding school days at the end of the year or by adding minutes on to class periods for an extended time.

But some schools are now eyeing online days to fill those gaps. The state leaves it up to districts to determine how to use online days to make up for days when schools are closed.

“The department does not approve or disapprove innovative instructional designs implemented by school districts, including virtual instruction programs meant to count as instructional time when a school building is closed due to inclement weather,” the DPI’s website states. “We recommend districts consider consulting with their attorney before developing such a program to ensure compliance.”

For at least Portage and DeForest, timing is everything. If Portage can confidently say it won’t be safe to travel to and from school by noon the day before, it will call an online day, and DeForest’s deadline is 2 p.m. If not, and it turns out to be unsafe after that or by the morning, the schools call a traditional snow day.

Middleton-Cross Plains high schoolers had online classes Wednesday, while the other students in the district had a traditional snow day, because the school already had exhausted its snow day hours for high schoolers.

The Stoughton School District is still sitting at a good spot in terms of hours this year, even after opting to close again on Thursday. But after that, hours will have to be made up, according to spokesperson Abbey Sharp.

“If we have any more snow days, we will look at either adding extra minutes to the school day or adding an extra day to the school year,” Sharp said.

The Madison School District called off school on Wednesday and Thursday, its third and fourth snow days of the year. The district already has changed its schedule to compensate for a previous snow day and additional hours now will have to be made up somewhere down the line.

Online learning in lieu of snow days is an option for Madison, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said, but it comes with challenges.

“Switching to virtual on short notice on the morning of a school day can be far more complex for larger urban school districts,” LeMonds said. “Despite making significant progress during the pandemic, there still remain gaps in access to technology and internet service when scholars are not in our school buildings.”

“These gaps could exacerbate inequitable access to learning if classes are quickly switched to virtual, like in the event of a snow day. Adding to this complexity can be trying to determine which students remembered to take their Chromebooks home the day prior to a weather event,” LeMonds said.

Mixed reviews

Not everyone loves the district’s new approach to snow days, Sween said.

“There’s still some faction of parents, students and even staff members who don’t really like the idea of doing virtual days,” he said. “But then again, there are a number of families and students and staff who really love it.”

Online learning days have been hard on Jenny Williams and her three children who attend school in Portage.

Her youngest son has ADHD and anxiety, and her oldest son has autism and is nonverbal, and both struggle with online learning. Her daughter, who is in eighth grade, doesn’t mind it as much, but still, Williams said the online option seems more like busy work to avoid cancelling school.

“I just don’t think the kids get much out of the virtual days, and it’s just used to avoid makeup days,” Williams said.

What an online course looks like varies across districts and across grade levels.

Portage has implemented specific guidelines for different grade levels. Students K-5 do take-home packets, while other elementary students largely follow their typical school day online, even music and gym. Middle and high schoolers meet online for shortened periods in the morning and have independent time in the afternoon.

Middleton-Cross Plains high schoolers had an asynchronous learning day on Wednesday, meaning students worked independently on assigned work and were able to check in with teachers online if they needed support. Students are marked present by logging into an online classroom and completing and submitting assignments.

DeForest students either have synchronous instruction time, meaning they are led by their classroom teacher through a lesson, or asynchronous learning, which is independent work.

“Depending on the level and number of teachers, a student may have a few synchronous meets throughout the day,” said Kate Dabetic, director of 4K-6 instruction. “Office hours are also offered for all students during the day to provide support and help with their asynchronous learning.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s online day, Williams said her oldest son was sent home with worksheets, and her two other children were scheduled to have online meetings with their classes. Williams said she was leaving it up to her children whether to attend.

‘Room for tweaking’

For Kate Nelson, the online days aren’t as hard on her and her 13-year-old son, Henry, a Portage seventh-grader. Nelson is self-employed and works from home, so she has the flexibility when an online day pops up. And Henry has experience with online school due to the pandemic.

“I’ll say that ‘snow day school,’ it’s not as task-focused or organized as it was during COVID school,” she said, but she also acknowledged that her son is in middle school now, so instruction may look different regardless.

She said she was happy with the district’s decision to offer online days. “We’ve had a couple school years that have had to be slightly extended into summer to make up for lost instruction time due to snow days,” she said.

Nelson said the district should continue with online snow days. “I think there is room for tweaking, for sure, but I think our district will look for ways to improve the process,” she said.

“Personally, I think it’s a good protocol, and think other districts would benefit from it, but it’s not without its challenges. But nothing is, really,” Nelson said.

After this year, Portage officials will get feedback and evaluate if the district will continue with online snow day options. Sween said he’s had other school districts ask him about Portage’s experience so far.

And although online learning may take the place for some snow days, a traditional snow day is always still possible depending on the timing. And an online day doesn’t mean the spirit of a snow day is completely squashed, Sween said.

“It’s kind of the best of both worlds, I would say. Because we’re not expecting our students to be online, in front of a screen, for eight hours a day,” he said. “There’s also time for them to get out and play in the snow and do the typical things that they would do on a normal snow day.”

