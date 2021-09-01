'No indoor playing options': Band teachers disappointed in mask mandate

The Public Health Madison & Dane County mask mandate is forcing band teachers to get creative as the school year begins.
The most recent order, effective Aug. 19 until Sept. 16, does not include any exemption for playing instruments. The order before, issued in May and expired in June, had included such an exemption, which gave band teachers and students a reprieve at the end of the school year.
That exemption from mask requirements was: “When actively playing a wind instrument that has a fabric bell cover, or similar cover, that acts as a face covering over the instrument, as long as individuals are spaced at least six feet apart at all times.”
Some band teachers assumed this summer that even if a mandate were put in place again, such an exemption would be included. Without it, they’re experiencing similar disappointment in the order as other performers in the area.
“It was just a blindside for parents and students, teachers, to go into this scenario where you're seeing order 17 actually have less physical distancing requirements, more capacity for bars and restaurants, yet, this one exemption has been taken out,” said Sun Prairie High School band teacher Matthew McVeigh.
In a statement sent to the Cap Times, PHMDC communications coordinator Morgan Finke wrote that the agency “has always turned to (Centers for Disease Control) for direction on our COVID-19 response.”
“When it comes to singers, musicians or performers, there are no exceptions found within CDC guidelines for these activities,” Finke wrote. “Therefore, there are no exceptions in the order for removing masks to play instruments or sing.”
McVeigh and district colleague Chris Gleason, who teaches band at Patrick Marsh Middle School, said adjusting their plans for the fall at the last minute added to an already stressful situation for teachers.
“You finally after 18 months are planning to do some things that resemble what we've been doing in the past, have been successful and then all of a sudden that gets taken away,” Gleason said. “It was really tough. That was a hard day. I think we were texting across the district and everyone's just like, the wind got knocked out of us.”
For Sun Prairie, where school began last week, the order has meant holding band class outside despite the humidity during the first week. Gleason said they ordered tents to provide shade, but they hadn’t arrived as of Monday morning.
"We have to constantly be planning for three to four situations for each class period, monitor weather, figure out where and how we are going to get equipment,” McVeigh said. “The current order does not allow us to play instruments inside, even with mitigation measures (like a) bell cover, mask, and distancing. Ultimately it starts to take our focus from where it should be — creating a meaningful musical experience for kids."
Alyssa Buss, who teaches band at Madison’s O’Keeffe Middle School, wrote in an email that she had looked into getting tents “but they are hard to come by with every band program in Dane County looking to do the same thing.”
“Having an academic class be weather-dependent creates so much uncertainty and will make it hard for students to gain experience on their instruments if say, it rains for multiple days in a row, or at all,” Buss wrote. “We are hoping for a tent, but that also feels like a band aid.”
Buss had planned to have students use bell covers and specialized performance masks while indoors, but will instead hold class outdoors, with mitigation measures, until that’s allowed.
“Student safety is the top priority no matter where we are playing,” she wrote. “I will also be crossing my fingers for great weather every day.”
In the spring, mitigation measures allowed them to be inside the band room while physically distanced, with kids wearing masks up until the moment they played, Gleason said, when they would drop them down. All three teachers who spoke with the Cap Times said the mitigation measures worked well in the spring and would have again this fall.
“We were prepared to use bell covers and either musicians' masks or pulling the mask down during playing even before the county health order,” McVeigh wrote in an email. “If the order required us to use the musicians’ masks we would have done that too.
“Under the current order we have no indoor playing options, even with the mitigation options that are available to students.”
Finke wrote that the earlier exemption was at a time “before the Delta variant was the prevalent strain.”
“As we have seen, unfortunately this variant is 2x more infectious then previous strains,” Finke wrote. “We are hopeful that this current order will help us continue to demonstrate stable or decreasing COVID activity.”
James Weaver, director of the performing arts and sports for the National Federation of High School State Associations, said in a virtual discussion that the variant should not affect how they interpret results of studies and surveys showing limited spread within music programs that used mitigation measures. The particles that transmit the virus, he explained, have not changed in size.
The International Coalition of Performing Arts Aerosol Study issued updated guidance on Aug. 12, recommending mitigation measures like masks when singing or speaking, bell covers on instruments and physical distancing.
A now-archived document on the CDC website from the spring offers guidance for the performing arts in schools, including reinforcing use of masks when not singing or playing an instrument, seeking outdoor environments or improving ventilation indoors and limiting sharing of music or instruments.
“Use disposable absorbent pads or other receptacles, where possible, to catch the contents of spit valves; discard and clean properly after use,” the guidance states. “Consider using ‘bell covers’ for the openings of brass instruments and specially designed bags with hand openings for woodwind instruments to minimize the generation of droplets and aerosols.”
The updated K-12 guidance issued this summer has no specific recommendations for music classes, but does tie in band and choir with “high-risk” extracurricular activities. For those, in areas of high transmission — which Dane County is classified as — the CDC recommends schools “cancel or hold high-risk sports and extracurricular activities virtually to protect in-person learning, unless all participants are fully vaccinated.”
The CDC also recommends testing for students and staff under “high transmission” situations, which is not the plan in Dane County’s largest district, Madison.
MeVeigh said teachers can find the right balance between kids’ safety and ensuring they have a good school experience.
“Kids’ safety is going to be number one, which is why we want to use the mitigation,” he said. “The other part to that is thinking about kids’ experience and putting them in a situation where they can experience high levels of success.
“We know that we can do both.”
