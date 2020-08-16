No good options: As virus rages, working parents face tough choices

“It’s not that we’re being lazy or not thinking about your kids. I probably spent more time last spring on other kids than my own,” Rudiger said. “We have our own children. Who’s going to help them?”

Rudiger said even though she’s a teacher she doesn’t have the expertise to handle all the material, and she worries that her older son, who has autism and developmental delays, won’t get the support he needs through online learning.

“I am one of the most equipped parents to supervise virtual learning. I’m an educator. I have space in my home. And yet, you can’t do two things at once,” Rudiger said. “What you can do is a crappy job at both and feel like you’re letting your children down and your colleagues down.”

‘Failing at everything’

Rebecca and TJ Beebe have been able to work from their West Side home but struggled to keep up with their jobs — she’s an academic adviser for UW-Madison, he’s an architect — while keeping their sons, 5 and 10, engaged.

Their older son, Oscar, has attention deficit disorder and needed help staying focused, which meant the couple had less time for his brother, Truman.