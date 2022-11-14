Nicki Vander Meulen to seek third term on Madison School Board

Hoping for a third term on the Madison School Board, Nicki Vander Meulen announced last week she will run for reelection in the spring.

Vander Meulen, who works as a defense attorney, was first elected to the board in 2017. She currently serves as board clerk.

In a press release announcing her candidacy, she said she plans to prioritize retaining teachers and staff, involving students when creating school policies, increasing funding for special education, and overall creating "the best educational experience for all MMSD students."

Her campaign slogan is: "Vote Vander Meulen the longest name on the ballot."

In 2020, Vander Meulen easily won reelection against the late Wayne Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant.

Vander Meulen also ran in a crowded Democratic primary for the 76th District of the State Assembly in 2020, but lost with just over 9% of the vote.

The only other board member whose term expires in 2023 is Chris Gomez Schmidt. She has yet to announce her plans. Board members serve staggered, three-year terms.

The filing deadline for candidates in this race is Jan. 3. Election day is April 4, and a primary, if needed, would be held on Feb. 21.

School board races will appear alongside races for Madison's city council and mayor in the spring.