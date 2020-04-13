Nicki Vander Meulen pulling away in Madison School Board race; open seat contest remains close

The 32-year-old Pearson has made finding ways to expand 4-year-old kindergarten to a full-day program a pillar of her campaign, along with prioritizing teacher autonomy in the classroom and growing district partnerships with nonprofits and businesses.

Last week, it was announced Matthew Gutierrez would no longer be taking the Madison superintendent position, but instead is staying on as head of his suburban San Antonio school district.

It's unclear whether the winner of the open seat — who will be sworn in April 27 — will have a say on who replaces Gutierrez to become the School District's next leader as the board still needs to weigh its options and come up with a timeline for moving forward.

The board met Monday night in closed session to discuss the superintendent situation, and a news conference on the topic is scheduled for Tuesday.

Additionally, the winners will likely decide on two November ballot asks of taxpayers — tentatively a $317 million facilities referendum and a $33 million operating referendum — which was planned to be voted on later this month.

But due to the economic uncertainty created by the global health crisis, the board delayed the vote since the body has until August to authorize fall referendums.