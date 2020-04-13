Nicki Vander Meulen declares victory in Madison School Board race; open seat contest remains close

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

With the Madison School District facing an unexpected superintendent vacancy and two referendums eyed for November — not to mention the challenges associated with schools being closed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus — the winners will have their work cut out for them.

Despite a last-minute attempt by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to reschedule the spring election over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Supreme Court ruled in-person voting needed to go on last Tuesday, and the U.S. Supreme Court pared back absentee voting accommodations but left in place an order not to release election results until Monday afternoon.

Ballots that arrived at the Madison Clerk's Office after in-person voting on April 7 needed to be opened one-by-one Monday and fed into a tabulator, delaying the pace at which results could be reported.

Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said she wasn't sure how many absentee ballots had been returned after the election, but it was more than 8,000.

In a second term, Vander Meulen, 41, said she wants to continue being a strong advocate for students with disabilities, will prioritize closing racial achievement gaps and is looking for ways to make the district and board more transparent.