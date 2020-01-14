New York professor emphasizes equity, social justice in bid to be Madison superintendent

She left the New Jersey job to become superintendent in Albany.

Responses to questions

Throughout the forum, Vanden Wyngaard, who also goes by "Dr. V," balanced her thoughts on serious topics with occasional jokes or an analogy on her "transformational" leadership style to the '80s-era cartoon "The Transformers."

On the Behavior Education Plan — the disciplinary policy that moved the district away from less punitive approaches to more restorative efforts — Vanden Wyngaard said she doesn't have any specific changes she would seek without knowing more about the plan at this point.

But she said the district could do a better job of relaying to teachers how some of its initiatives, such as a focus on social-emotional learning and restorative justice, are interconnected.

On a question about what she would do to break the "school-to-prison pipeline," Vanden Wyngaard said the biggest thing the district could do is make sure every child can read by the third grade.

She also highlighted the importance of having teachers know the cognitive process of how children learn to read to improve literacy outcomes.