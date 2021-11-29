New Year celebration lets students in state's only Hmong bilingual program share traditions

Tracy Xiong, English as a second language teacher at Lake View, came up with the idea for the school to put on its own mini version of the Hmong New Year. Despite all the challenges of in-school learning during the pandemic, she pulled it off in about a month’s time. Xiong credited Lake View staff for helping make it happen.

“I wanted to make sure we are celebrating our students and let them know our culture is still very much alive,” said Xiong. “It means a lot to have something like this to share with the rest of the school.”

The school celebrated the Hmong New Year and the Hmong culture on Tuesday. Students went by class to take part in traditional dancing and games. They also could look at a “Hmong fashion display table” where examples of traditional dress and what they are called in the Hmong language were exhibited. Students also could get their picture taken behind a stand of a Hmong person in traditional dress, and they listened to a traditional song performed by Kalia Yang, a kindergarten teacher in the bilingual program.

When they were in their classrooms they tasted an egg roll and Asian cookies.

During the week, classrooms read aloud the book “Astrid and Apollo and the Happy New Year” by V.T. Bidania, a Hmong author.