New Year celebration lets students in state's only Hmong bilingual program share traditions

Students in the state’s only Hmong bilingual program celebrated their culture and a chance to educate others at Lake View Elementary School.
The school put on a Hmong New Year celebration, which was a chance for the bilingual students to wear their colorful traditional dress — some with coins dangling from strands of beads done by hand. The school designed a way for all students to feel a part of the celebration through an arts and crafts activity where they could make money belts and money bags — an essential part of a traditional Hmong outfit — out of paper and wear those.
“It makes me feel happy,” third-grader Estella Thao said about wearing her traditional Hmong clothing.
She said she was excited about the celebration and particularly liked doing the traditional ball-tossing game during the celebration.
Fourth-grader Russell Yang said he liked wearing his traditional vest and also was excited when he learned the school would be celebrating the New Year. He also enjoyed the ball tossing.
“We have worked diligently to ensure that our identity as a Hmong bilingual school is understood, shared and celebrated among our school community,” Principal Nkaujnou Vang-Vue said.
Around Thanksgiving time is when the Madison Hmong community celebrates the Hmong New Year at the Alliant Energy Center, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration has been put on hold for the last two years.
Tracy Xiong, English as a second language teacher at Lake View, came up with the idea for the school to put on its own mini version of the Hmong New Year. Despite all the challenges of in-school learning during the pandemic, she pulled it off in about a month’s time. Xiong credited Lake View staff for helping make it happen.
“I wanted to make sure we are celebrating our students and let them know our culture is still very much alive,” said Xiong. “It means a lot to have something like this to share with the rest of the school.”
The school celebrated the Hmong New Year and the Hmong culture on Tuesday. Students went by class to take part in traditional dancing and games. They also could look at a “Hmong fashion display table” where examples of traditional dress and what they are called in the Hmong language were exhibited. Students also could get their picture taken behind a stand of a Hmong person in traditional dress, and they listened to a traditional song performed by Kalia Yang, a kindergarten teacher in the bilingual program.
When they were in their classrooms they tasted an egg roll and Asian cookies.
During the week, classrooms read aloud the book “Astrid and Apollo and the Happy New Year” by V.T. Bidania, a Hmong author.
The New Year’s celebration was an eye opener for third-grader Fernando Cruz because he is used to other New Year festivities. He liked being able to play the games.
“We played ball toss before, but not in the Hmong way,” he said.
Third-grader Darrius Carter said he liked playing the game where students jumped over a rope and he enjoyed looking at the clothing, which he thought was “cool.” He especially liked the coins hanging from the clothing.
“I was happy because this is my first time,” Darrius said about celebrating the Hmong New Year.
All month long, students have been learning about the Hmong New Year and Hmong culture, Vang-Vue said. Culturally relevant lessons have been created and taught in different content areas such as literacy, art, music, physical education and social studies.
“It wasn’t just classroom teachers. Each person had a role to play,” said Shannon Furman, Lake View librarian.
Furman said she shared relevant books. She also said kindergarten and first-grade classes made their own jump ropes for a traditional game and could take them home with some information about them.
Vang-Vue said when she gives announcements in the morning she speaks in English and Hmong and introduces a new word so students who are not in the bilingual program have picked up some of the language.
She said she was never worried about the celebration because the social distancing required has become the new normal.
“I really believe here at Lake View my role is to create the conditions for my staff and my students to be creative and have fun and keep the students at the center,” she said.
The bilingual program is open to students in families who speak Hmong in their home. The school draws from outside of the Lake View attendance area including other school districts.
The program was started in the 2017-18 school year and currently enrolls about 50 students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Next year the school will have students who are fifth-graders.
Pam Xiong, Hmong bilingual resource teacher, said because Hmong is traditionally an oral language, some don’t know how to read and write in their language. She said families want their children to learn the language and aspects of the culture, and the bilingual program helps students feel proud of their language and their identity.
“We want to affirm that this is their language and their culture,” Pam Xiong said. “They have peers who are like them at school.”
