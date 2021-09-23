New Wisconsin State Superintendent stresses need for civility, more school funding

School funding and civil discourse were among the key points new State Superintendent Jill Underly highlighted in her first State of Education speech Thursday.
Underly, who was the Pecatonica Area School District superintendent before being elected this spring, spoke to a crowd in the state Capitol building, urging those who work there to throw more financial support behind public schools.
She touted the budget proposal from Gov. Tony Evers, a former state superintendent, and decried the Republican budget that eventually passed and did not raise the amount of money school districts could spend.
“The governor stood squarely behind our kids and their needs, but the legislature did not,” she said. “Despite an unprecedented budget surplus, the same unprecedented surplus that was foreshadowed a couple of years ago in the 2019 Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding, the legislature claimed one-time money provided by the federal government was sufficient and failed to address the needs of our schools and our students once again.”
She specifically mentioned local referenda, which have occurred and been approved in record numbers in recent years, as an unsustainable way to pay for education.
“Relying on local referenda only drives inequity and puts us further away from providing a quality public education to every child in every corner of the state,” she said. “And, frankly, it lets the state leaders in this building off the hook from their constitutional obligations to our kids and our schools.”
Throughout her speech, Underly also emphasized the importance of civility in a divisive time, with Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature and Democratic executive branch.
“President Lincoln, who led our country through the most turbulent and divisive of times, once said: ‘Be sure you put your feet in the right place. Then stand firm,’” Underly said. “As leaders in our communities, our school districts, and here in our state capitol, keep standing firm behind what unites us: our kids and their future.”
Many of the education-related bills Republicans have passed or proposed since Evers’ election had little chance of receiving his signature and becoming law. That includes a bill that would limit discussion of subjects like race and equity, allow parents to opt their children out of educational programming "related to sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or gender expression" and a bill that banned transgender girls from participating in girls sports.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement that education issues go well beyond funding, and "throwing even more money at the problem will not fix it."
"The Democrats’ singular focus to push more money into schools isn’t a winning strategy for our kids," Vos said in the statement. "We need to look at improving how they are being taught and why so many students are struggling with the basics – reading, writing, and arithmetic."
Underly encouraged legislators and others to recognize how important public schools and libraries are to their communities, especially like her former district in Pecatonica.
“They are the tapestry of Wisconsin life, the common thread that binds us together,” she said. “Our schools and public libraries unite us. Or, they can and they should.”
She suggested public schools are part of the way out of the divisive environment the state and country are in, with a strong civics education possibly “resulting in a future legislature that understands the complex legal and societal issues our families and communities face, or the roles and responsibilities of state and local government our framers enshrined in the Wisconsin Constitution.”
“For democracy and civility to thrive, we need our public schools,” she said. “Our economy needs our public schools. Our families and communities need our public schools. But most of all our future, our children, need our public schools.”
Evers offered support for Underly in a video message distributed immediately following the speech, saying that “when we put our kids first, we will not only get through the challenges of this pandemic but build a stronger, more equitable public education system for years to come.”
“Dr. Underly and I are both former teachers, so we know firsthand that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state,” he said. “And that’s also why we agree on that our kids come first, which means putting our kids before politics and divisiveness.”
