New superintendent to prioritize students' mental, emotional health

The new Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent stressed the importance of community buy-in during his introductory press conference Wednesday.
Carlton Jenkins, hired in early July, began in the role Aug. 4. He said he will focus on improving reading abilities, improving student mental health and rebuilding trust during his first year on the job, stressing the importance of conversations with the community.
“I’m not saying that we’re going to agree on everything,” Jenkins said. But “we’re not going to shy away from having tough conversations.”
Amid the ongoing pandemic, the former Memorial High School associate principal said social and emotional learning for students will be especially important, and the “community’s going to be big during this first year” in supporting students’ needs.
The board hired Jenkins over the other finalist, Carol Kelley of Oak Park School District 97 in Illinois, in its second search of the school year. Its choice from the first search, Matthew Gutierrez, rescinded his acceptance and chose to remain in his Texas school district to help it recover from the pandemic.
School Board president Gloria Reyes said Wednesday that since the July 10 announcement, she’s been looking forward to Jenkins’ start, which comes “during a critical time for our community.”
“Ever since we made this announcement there has been an excitement and positive energy that has resonated in our school community,” Reyes said.
Jenkins enters the job at a transformational time for education. School this fall will be virtual for at least the first quarter, with families and teachers hoping to improve upon the crisis-response virtual learning administered this spring.
Jenkins said his Robbinsdale Area Schools district was the first in Minnesota to close this spring. He is confident they can make the best of the challenge.
“Madison is in a much better place than a lot of other places right now when you look around the country,” he said.
As far as when schools could reopen for in-person learning, Jenkins said he and the district would follow public health guidance.
“We’re going to be making decisions for our district ... based on the evidence of the science,” he said.
Saying he was “very pleased to be returning home” to the place where he received his master’s and doctorate degrees, Jenkins said those experiences at the University of Wisconsin-Madison helped him understand that all students matter.
“If a student had an IEP (individualized education program), that student mattered. If that student was a student who was Hmong, they mattered. If that student was African American, they mattered,” he said.
Having worked as a superintendent in Michigan and Minnesota and in other school leadership positions in Georgia and Ohio, Jenkins said he’s familiar with Madison’s positive reputation and believes the current challenges present an opportunity for the city to live up to that.
“I’ve worked in leadership positions all over the Midwest and it’s well known that Madison is a leader,” he said. “Madison has always been a leader and will continue to be a leader.”
Jenkins is excited to get to know the staff who will make that happen, he said.
“I look forward to the opportunity to work closely with the faculty and staff of each school to support them in removing barriers so that our teachers can do the work they do, demonstrate their love of expertise and making sure that our children are socially, emotionally intact, making sure that their mental health is intact and at the same time that they’re learning at high levels,” he said.
When not working, Jenkins said he loves looking through data, reads about a range of subjects and will continue getting to know his 8-month-old grandson, who has “just changed my life.” Jenkins acknowledged he works a lot.
“If you asked my wife, she’d say she doesn’t know when I’m not working,” he said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!