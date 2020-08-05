New superintendent to prioritize students' mental, emotional health

Jenkins is excited to get to know the staff who will make that happen, he said.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work closely with the faculty and staff of each school to support them in removing barriers so that our teachers can do the work they do, demonstrate their love of expertise and making sure that our children are socially, emotionally intact, making sure that their mental health is intact and at the same time that they’re learning at high levels,” he said.

When not working, Jenkins said he loves looking through data, reads about a range of subjects and will continue getting to know his 8-month-old grandson, who has “just changed my life.” Jenkins acknowledged he works a lot.

“If you asked my wife, she’d say she doesn’t know when I’m not working,” he said.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.