New shoes keep Lincoln Elementary Recess Running Club members on track

With spring just around the corner, which means more running weather, Lincoln Elementary School was closed along with other Dane County schools in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

That means members of Lincoln’s Recess Running Club will have to wait to really break in their new shoes on the school’s wellness path.

Movin’ Shoes purchased 67 pairs of shoes for running club members with money the South Side shoe store raised at its annual summer race called the Full Moon 5K. First students were fitted for the shoes and after they received them last month, club members ran around the school a bit to try them out. Running outside is weather dependent.

Each year, Movin’ Shoes’ nighttime run raises money for a specific charity. It was so successful last summer it brought in more than $8,000, so the students also will get running tops and the extra funds will go toward improving the school playground.

Some of the clubs’ third- through fifth-graders said they were surprised to learn they get to keep the shoes.

“There was one boy who was very grateful,” said Jered Sweeney-Demezas, who has worked with the school as Movin’ Shoes’ store manager. “It was pretty incredible how many times he said, ‘Thank you.’”