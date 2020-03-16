New shoes keep Lincoln Elementary Recess Running Club members on track

With spring just around the corner, which means more running weather, Lincoln Elementary School was closed along with other Dane County schools in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
That means members of Lincoln’s Recess Running Club will have to wait to really break in their new shoes on the school’s wellness path.
Movin’ Shoes purchased 67 pairs of shoes for running club members with money the South Side shoe store raised at its annual summer race called the Full Moon 5K. First students were fitted for the shoes and after they received them last month, club members ran around the school a bit to try them out. Running outside is weather dependent.
Each year, Movin’ Shoes’ nighttime run raises money for a specific charity. It was so successful last summer it brought in more than $8,000, so the students also will get running tops and the extra funds will go toward improving the school playground.
Some of the clubs’ third- through fifth-graders said they were surprised to learn they get to keep the shoes.
“There was one boy who was very grateful,” said Jered Sweeney-Demezas, who has worked with the school as Movin’ Shoes’ store manager. “It was pretty incredible how many times he said, ‘Thank you.’”
Movin’ Shoes already had a relationship with Lincoln. In past years, it has given some students new shoes at no cost or for a significantly reduced price. Last year, every time students ran a lap on the school’s wellness path, they could enter their name in a drawing to try to get new shoes.
It is fourth-grader Hayam Terrah’s first year in the club and she didn’t think she would get new shoes but believes they are motivating.
“When my sister was in the running club, they only gave them to people who ran the most,” she said. “She had to work hard to get them.”
You have free articles remaining.
Fifth-grader Maria Victoria Uzcategui Machado was excited to try her shoes the day she got them.
“They felt like really fresh,” she said.
Third-grader Hasan Alarayfawee gave them two thumbs up.
“They actually make me run really fast,” fourth-grader Retaj Alarayfawee said. “They were really comfortable.”
The running club is one of the enrichment clubs Lincoln runs during the school day, which allow all students to take part in something that might cost something if held outside of the school.
“It’s a pretty equitable practice,” said Emily Kornell, Lincoln learning coordinator who facilitates the clubs and is the leader for the running club.
Most clubs meet the last 30 minutes of the day from Tuesday through Friday. But the running club occurs during the 30-minute all-school recess on Friday.
Kornell likes the sense of community it creates.
“It is definitely a club where they are all in this together,” Kornell said. “It is a way to push themselves.”
Club members have to commit to running at least four laps on the school’s wellness path, which is a mile.
“It is a little weather dependent. When we are able to meet I would say there is a significant increase with the number of students participating,” Kornell said. “The motivation with the shoes is really big. I also think our club model is really motivating and popular with kids.”