New report shows more than half of schools used restraint or seclusion at least once last year

More than half of Wisconsin schools in a new report had at least one incident in which students were restrained or secluded during the 2019-20 school year, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
Reporting such incidents for the first time, the state said there were 18,457 incidents involving 5,792 students in 1,170 out of 2,248 schools, including some private schools.
The Madison School District, where the issue has drawn public scrutiny in recent years, reported using restraint or seclusion 1,259 times on students during the 2019-20 school year, including 233 incidents involving students with disabilities. On a per-pupil basis, that ranked 40th among the state's school districts.
The report is the first of its kind provided on a statewide scale in Wisconsin after 2019 revisions to a decade-old law. Public schools, private schools participating in a voucher program for students with disabilities and private schools where students are placed by public districts are now required to report the information.
State law defines restraint as a restriction that immobilizes or reduces the ability of a student to freely move their torso, arms, legs or head, and seclusion as the involuntary confinement of students, apart from other students, in a room or area from which the student is physically prevented from leaving.
“Each of these incidents represents a lived student experience, that can have a long-lasting impact,” state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in a statement. “Supporting the individual mental and behavioral health needs of our students is one of the highest priority areas in our schools. The DPI remains dedicated to working with school districts to develop and implement resources and services to aid school staff in better identifying and increasing the use of effective behavioral intervention supports.”
The number of times students were restrained or secluded in Madison schools declined from 1,420 incidents in the 2018-19 school year and 2,482 times in the previous year, according to The Capital Times.
A closer look
When broken down by student population per 1,000 students, Madison ranked 42nd out of 438 districts and private schools in the number of seclusion incidents and 49th in the number of restraint incidents.
In Dane County, Madison had the most seclusion incidents per 1,000 students (22.7), followed by Verona (16) and Mount Horeb (15.5). Mount Horeb had the most restraint incidents per 1,000 students (26.6), followed by Wisconsin Heights (24.5) and Madison (24.2).
The Osseo-Fairchild School District had the highest number of seclusion incidents in the state per 1,000 students (149.8). The Menasha Joint School District had the highest number of restraint incidents in the state per 1,000 students (108.1).
The Madison school with the highest number of seclusion incidents last school year was Midvale Elementary with 77. Olson Elementary had the highest number of restraint incidents with 92.
The largest number of incidents involving restraint and seclusion used on students took place in Madison’s elementary schools.
Policy updated
In September, the Madison School Board unanimously approved updates to its policy on restraint and seclusion to forbid certain practices and include new notification requirements.
Prone restraints, which often involve staff members forcing a student to the floor, along with holds that could block the students circulation such as chest compression or placing weight on a student's throat are forbidden. Locks on doors to rooms used for seclusion are prohibited, as well, under the new policy.
Madison schools are required to notify parents of students through a written report, and principals must meet with staff or law enforcement who use restraint or seclusion, after an incident in which one or both methods are used.
The Madison School District did not respond to a request for comment.
Stanford Taylor called for additional state funding to expand pupil support services and mental health and trauma-sensitive schools training in her 2021-23 biennial budget request in November.
Both seclusion and restraint practices are allowed by state law, but are only justifiable if the student presents a "clear, present and imminent risk" and the technique used to intervene must be the "least restrictive feasible."