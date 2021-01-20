New report shows more than half of schools used restraint or seclusion at least once last year

More than half of Wisconsin schools in a new report had at least one incident in which students were restrained or secluded during the 2019-20 school year, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

Reporting such incidents for the first time, the state said there were 18,457 incidents involving 5,792 students in 1,170 out of 2,248 schools, including some private schools.

The Madison School District, where the issue has drawn public scrutiny in recent years, reported using restraint or seclusion 1,259 times on students during the 2019-20 school year, including 233 incidents involving students with disabilities. On a per-pupil basis, that ranked 40th among the state's school districts.

The report is the first of its kind provided on a statewide scale in Wisconsin after 2019 revisions to a decade-old law. Public schools, private schools participating in a voucher program for students with disabilities and private schools where students are placed by public districts are now required to report the information.