New public health order requires grades 3-12 to begin virtually in Dane County schools

A new order from Public Health Madison & Dane County requires all county schools, public and private, to begin the year with virtual instruction for grades 3-12.
Under the order, issued Friday, schools may offer in-person education for kindergarten through second grade. It comes the week before most area private and parochial schools were set to begin their school year, many with at least some in-person instruction.
Most area public school districts had already opted to go virtual for the beginning of the year, including Madison.
“Moving students in grades 3-12 to virtual learning is not a step we take lightly, as schools provide critical services, and in-person instruction offers unparalleled opportunities and structure for students and parents,” PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in a press release. “Given our current case count, we believe moving students in grades 3-12 to virtual learning is necessary for the safety of our community.”
Colleges are allowed to “determine policies and practices for safe operations,” but cannot open “congregate living situations including dormitories without strict policies that ensure safe living conditions.”
PHMDC also outlined metrics necessary for students to return in-person, with different case number requirements for grades 3-5 and 6-12.
For students in grades 3-5 to return in person, Dane County must have at or below a 14-day average of 39 cases per day for four consecutive weeks, while grades 6-12 will require 19 cases per day for four consecutive weeks.
Dane County is averaging 42 cases per day as of Aug. 21, according to the release. If that number rises beyond 54, public health would consider closing all schools for in-person instruction.
The science has been mixed on how children spread and are affected by the coronavirus. While some countries have returned with few issues, some states in the United States have seen outbreaks. It is believed that older children are more likely to transmit the disease than their younger peers..
“As we’ve seen throughout the country, schools that are opening too quickly — particularly with older students — are having outbreaks,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “By allowing K-2 students to return to the classroom with strict precautions and keeping grades 3-12 virtual, we can minimize outbreaks.”
Epidemiologist Malia Jones, herself a parent of two school-aged children, told the Cap Times last month that community spread is a key indicator of how safe it is to open schools.
“I think if things were different in the community, if there are no cases in the community, there's no chance that there's going to be a case in the school,” Jones said. “And you could implement a school day that made it safe enough. But that's not what we see in Dane County right now.”
Schools that hold in-person instruction for grades K-2 must follow guidelines in the new order. Those include developing and implementing a hygiene policy and procedure, a written cleaning policy and procedure and protective measure policy and procedure. Each has specific pieces it must include outlined in the order.
Schools are also required to implement PHMDC’s action plan for positive COVID-19 cases at school, document staff training on policies and post workplace
According to the order, 9% of Dane County COVID cases were among the 0-17 age group as of Aug. 20, with 11-17 year olds comprising the highest percentage at 5.3% of all cases.
“A recent analysis also showed a higher proportion of adults with COVID in Dane County had symptoms compared to school-aged children and that the most common risk factor among school-aged children was household contact with a confirmed case,” the order states. “No deaths among children who have tested positive for COVID-19 have occurred in Dane County.”
The order also continues the face covering mandate outlined previously and maintains restrictions on mass gatherings. Child care facilities are allowed to open, but individual groups or classrooms are limited to 15.
School buildings can still be used for food distribution, health care services, child care, pickup of student materials and government functions.
Pressure both ways
Some area private schools had been facing a mix of pressures in recent weeks as the school year approached, with parents supporting in-person school while other groups questioned its safety.
Edgewood High School, for example, had planned to begin the year with 12 days of virtual learning and then move to an every-other-day in-person model.
According to an email from Edgewood President Michael Elliott sent before the public health order Friday, 85% and 87% of parents on two surveys indicated support for in-person learning.
“Parents make a conscious decision to send their kids to Edgewood,” Elliott wrote. “They can walk away if they do not like what we offer. We need to deliver what they want.”
But a group of alumni that formed earlier this summer to advocate for anti-racism and anti-discrimination at the school, called Alumni for Change at EHS, turned in a petition this week with more than 300 signatures asking the school's leadership to reconsider that decision. Sirianna Arathi Brand, a 2011 graduate and spokesperson for the group, said in an interview this week that the decision went against Edgewood’s Sinsinawa Dominican values of truth, compassion, justice, community and partnership.
“It’s the opposite of thinking about your community, it’s the opposite of justice or any of its values,” Brand said.
Similarly, Peggy Nolan, who has an eighth-grader at Blessed Sacrament, sent an email to the Diocese of Madison to question the bishop's decision to have parochial schools open for some in-person instruction.
“I have this really strong feeling that it doesn’t reconcile,” Nolan said in an interview. “As Christians we’re called to love and serve others, and if we’re really encouraging kids to go back to the classroom in person, how is that taking care of people?"
In an email to the Cap Times sent before the public health decision, Diocese of Madison director of communications Brent King wrote that “Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Madison recognize the dignity of each person and the rights of parents as the primary educators of their children.”
“The physical health, along with the spiritual, psychological, and emotional health of all the students, in the Diocese of Madison’s 40-plus schools in our 11 counties, is of our utmost concern,” King wrote. “Clearly all parents need to make decisions that are right for their families in these unprecedented times. As always, we stand ready to assist parents in every way we possibly can.”
