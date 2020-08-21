New public health order requires grades 3-12 to begin virtually in Dane County schools

“It’s the opposite of thinking about your community, it’s the opposite of justice or any of its values,” Brand said.

Similarly, Peggy Nolan, who has an eighth-grader at Blessed Sacrament, sent an email to the Diocese of Madison to question the bishop's decision to have parochial schools open for some in-person instruction.

“I have this really strong feeling that it doesn’t reconcile,” Nolan said in an interview. “As Christians we’re called to love and serve others, and if we’re really encouraging kids to go back to the classroom in person, how is that taking care of people?"

In an email to the Cap Times sent before the public health decision, Diocese of Madison director of communications Brent King wrote that “Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Madison recognize the dignity of each person and the rights of parents as the primary educators of their children.”

“The physical health, along with the spiritual, psychological, and emotional health of all the students, in the Diocese of Madison’s 40-plus schools in our 11 counties, is of our utmost concern,” King wrote. “Clearly all parents need to make decisions that are right for their families in these unprecedented times. As always, we stand ready to assist parents in every way we possibly can.”

