New projects abound for Dane County school districts in the 2022-23 school year

What’s new for the school year? Six school districts across Dane County shared updates on long term projects and previews into new initiatives ahead of the 2022-23 school year:

Deforest

Two major Deforest School District construction projects are on scheduled to be finished this summer, marking the end of several projects completed after the district passed its 2019 referendum, spokesperson Rebecca Toetz said.

Among those projects, the entire center portion of Yahara Elementary School was completely renovated to provide innovative special education and core classroom learning spaces, art and music classrooms were relocated, and flexible areas within the new library media center were added including a Makerspace for students to innovate, engineer, and create, Toetz said.

The district is also on schedule to complete a construction project at the high school, which aims to integrate the district’s alternative program into the high school building and establish a new library media center with an integrated media lab and small group instruction spaces. The high school’s science wing, career technical education classrooms, and media rooms will all be new and open, to support hands-on learning for students.

Deforest also plans to launch a community initiative to focus on supporting the social and emotional learning of students, with different themes each month.

Middleton-Cross Plains

A two-year-long high school campus renovation project is complete just in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year, Middleton Cross Plains Superintendent Dana Monogue said. The renovated school will welcome approximately 2,400 students, of the district’s roughly 7,200 enrollment, onto its new campus. That new campus will house both Middleton High School and Clark Street Community School. The high school stadium complex is currently undergoing renovation which is expected to conclude in the spring.

Stoughton

The Stoughton Area School District has several training opportunities planned for August, along with some new elementary school initiatives going into the 2022-23 school year, district spokesperson Abby Sharp said. Among new plans and programs for the school year, the district was awarded a $90,000 grant from Dane County to hire a mental health coordinator, to support student behavior and mental health.

Trainings will take place August 8-9 and 11-12 and will focus on restorative justice — a method of enforcing discipline through proactive action and dialogue, rather than punishment — and emergency response management.

Elementary school programs will focus on building family and community relationships.

“This last year our district and school worked hard to rebuild a culture of learning and belonging in all our schools,” Erin Conrad, Kegonsa Elementary Principal, said. “We want to extend our work around belonging to include our families.”

The effort includes a low-key weekly gathering called Families in the Playground, to give parents and guardians the opportunity to meet their student’s classmates and to exchange contact information with other parents and guardians for playdates.

“We believe that when we know one another, it's easier to care for one another. Our kids see that care. It's a ripple effect,” Conrad said.

At Fox Prairie Elementary School, staff and students will be assigned to small, multi-age groups that meet at least once a month to build community. The groups plan to focus on themes such as integrity and being grateful.

Sun Prairie

With the completion of Sun Prairie West High School, the district will shift from one comprehensive grade 10-12 school to two grade 9-12 grade schools at the start of the school year. Over the summer, Sun Prairie East High School underwent $5 million in changes to create more collaborative learning environments, district spokesperson Patti Lux said.

The district plans to relocate Prairie Phoenix Academy, its alternative school, to a new space and the old building will be torn down this fall. The district also plans to convert and consolidate different buildings into three schools for students in grades 6-8.

Grand opening events will be held on Aug. 28 and Sept. 19.

Verona

At the end of the 2021-22 school year, the Verona Area School District completed its first year of in-person learning in the brand new Verona Area High School, funded by a 2017 facilities referendum that also included other upgrades, district spokesperson Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom said.

Over the summer, the district focused on routine projects to maintain existing facilities and to prepare them for the upcoming school year. Those summer projects included boiler replacement as well as roof and walkway upkeep. Staff also spent time in the summer completing safety inspections of all playground equipment, waxing floors, and making sure each building is ready to welcome students at the start of the school year, Pfeifer-Soderbloom said.

Wisconsin Heights

Wisconsin Heights Elementary School is currently under construction to combine grades 4K-12 onto one campus for the 2022-23 school year, district administrator Jordan Sinz said.

“Having a new elementary school for our students, staff, and community is very exciting,” he said.

The Wisconsin Heights School District also took the lead on applying for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant to create a "grow your own" teacher education program in an effort to combat the ongoing staffing crisis felt in schools across the county, state and nation. Cambridge, Lodi, and Sauk Prairie school district joined Wisconsin Heights to form a consortium that was awarded a $264,000 grant to support the program, Sinz said.

Other Dane County school districts did not respond to a request for information regarding new projects for the coming school year.