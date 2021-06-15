New program aims to help Black families at Madison charter school buy homes

Madison charter One City Schools has formed a partnership with a local network of real estate and finance professionals to provide families at the school with $15,000 to help with the down payment of their first home, the school announced Tuesday.

The goal of the pilot program, called OWN IT: Building Black Wealth, is to break down barriers to home ownership and obtaining wealth for families of color, particularly the school's Black families, One City Schools founder and CEO Kaleem Caire said. The South Side nonprofit operates a private preschool and a public elementary for 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten and first-grade students.

"This is an example of the type of community partnerships and innovative thinking that can help a number of our families realize their dream of owning their own home," Caire said.

Sara Alvarado, co-creator of OWN IT, the realtor and banking group that is running the down payment fund, said any staff or parents at the school can apply for the funds, but the program is still focused on Black and brown communities because 85% of the families at One City Schools are families of color. Alvarado said that's where the down payment support is most needed.