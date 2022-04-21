New president of Edgewood High School selected

A Catholic school administrator from Rhode Island will join Edgewood High School as its new president starting July 1, according to a Thursday announcement.
Kevin Rea will step into the leadership position currently held by Mike Elliot, who announced his retirement in October after nine years as president of the private high school.
“I feel deeply honored and thrilled that I will be joining the Edgewood High School community as president at such an exciting time in its history,” Rea said.
Rea served as president of Wyoming Seminary School from 2015-21 before returning to Rhode Island for family reasons, according to a statement released by Edgewood communications director Martha Doherty. Before working in Wyoming, Rea was assistant head of school at Hackley School in Tarrytown, New York, and served in various education and administration roles in the United Kingdom.
“He is well-positioned to help us build on the strong foundation that Mike Elliott and previous presidents as well as our Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa sponsors, faculty, staff, students and families have built throughout Edgewood’s history,” Marykay Zimbrick, board chair and a member of the president search committee said.
Elliott, who has been president of the private high school in Madison since 2013, told students, staff and faculty in a statement in October that his decision to step down came after conversations with family and friends, much thought and many prayers. He cited a desire to spend time with his family, including his young grandchildren, which prompted his decision to retire from the position. He plans to vacate the position in June.
Zimbrick said she and fellow board members were grateful for the leadership Elliott has shown as president through “uncertain” and often “challenging” times.
“Together, we have addressed many challenges and celebrated many milestones and I’m so proud of where Edgewood is headed,” Elliot said. “I’m confident Kevin, in partnership with the entire Edgewood community, including our generous donors and alumni, will continue the beloved Edgewood tradition and make the Edgewood experience even better.
See the State Journal's winter All-Area girls teams
Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area girls basketball team
Player of the year
Mahra Wieman, sr., Reedsburg.
Coach of the year
Mark Simon, Reedsburg — Simon led Reedsburg to a 28-1 record, the Badger West Conference title, a top ranking in Division 2 throughout the regular season and to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals.
First team
Mahra Wieman, 5-10, sr., G/F, Reedsburg — Wieman was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and a second-team pick on the Associated Press All-State team. She was a finalist for Ms. Basketball. Wieman, the program’s all-time leading scorer, was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection in the Badger West. The UW-Oshkosh commit averaged 23 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.8 steals for Badger West champion Reedsburg, which finished 28-1 and advanced to the Division 2 state semifinals.
Teagan Mallegni, 6-0, so., G/F, McFarland — Mallegni was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a third-team choice on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference pick and the player of the year in the Rock Valley. She finished second in the state in scoring, averaging 29 points per game, and scored 62 points against East Troy, which was second-most in a girls game in state history. Mallegni also averaged 8.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.4 blocked shots per game.
Demetria Prewitt, 5-11, sr., G, Madison La Follette — Prewitt was a first-team choice on the WBCA Division 1 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference selection as well as the player of the year and co-defensive player of the year in the Big Eight. Prewitt averaged 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals.
Gabby Wilke, 6-2, so., Beaver Dam — Wilke was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a unanimous first-team all-conference choice in the Badger East. Wilke averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Badger East champion Beaver Dam, which advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional final against eventual state champion Green Bay Notre Dame.
Sydney Cherney, 5-9, so., G, Reedsburg — Cherney was a unanimous first-team selection on the WBCA Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference choice in the Badger West. Cherney averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.5 steals for Badger West champion Reedsburg.
Grace Schmidt, 6-1, sr., F, Watertown Luther Prep — Schmidt was a first-team selection on the WBCA Division 3 All-State team and an honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. She was a first-team all-conference choice and the player of the year in the Capitol North. Schmidt, a California Baptist commit, averaged 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals.
Honorable mention
Seniors — Kate Huml, Janesville Craig; Avery Poole, Monona Grove; Trenna Cherney, Reedsburg; Lauren Meudt, Waunakee; Amber Grosse, Madison Edgewood; Callie Smith, Belleville; Maya Holzhueter, Cambridge; Ava Loftus, Stoughton; Ashley Sawicki, Waunakee; Taylor Marquart, Fort Atkinson;
Ally Barth, Madison Edgewood; Grace Vesperman, Mount Horeb; Lily Schuetz, Lakeside Lutheran; Dylann Harrington, Lodi; Ava Foley, Belleville; Kate Gunderson, Edgerton; McClain McHone, Madison Memorial; Malia Green, Madison La Follette; McKenna Monogue, Middleton; Aaliyah Smith, Madison La Follette;
Emma Paulson, Columbus; Mickey Stampl, Belleville; Abby Ward, Marshall; Abby Blum, Edgerton.
Juniors — Avree Antony Sun Prairie; Megan Murphy, Verona; Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, Janesville Craig; Paige Lambe, Verona; Marie Outlay, Sun Prairie; Audrey Deptula, Middleton; Kylie Wittnebel, Beaver Dam; Jaelyn Derlein, DeForest; Taylor Pfaff, Baraboo; Maggie Hartwig, Sauk Prairie;
Mikenna Boettcher, Columbus; Hadley Walters, Poynette; Allie Rateike, Marshall; Silvia Fox, Edgerton; Molli Haak, Deerfield; Stephanie Siewert, Deerfield; Antionique Auston, Sun Prairie; Kylan McCullers, Madison East; Isabella Pitta, Lake Mills;
Alise Hayes, Columbus; Jenna Shadoski, Lakeside Lutheran; Alex Atwell, New Glarus; Maria Messling, Evansville; Shannon Rusch, Edgerton; Adrienne Kirch, McFarland.
Sophomores — Lindsey Schadewalt, so., New Glarus; Reagan Briggs, Verona; Rylan Oberg, DeForest; Alayna West, Madison La Follette; Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig; Drew Hinrichs, Watertown; Sam Schmitt, Oregon; McKayla Paukner, Sauk Prairie; Taylor Wollin, Lake Mills; Megan Rockwell, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose; Emily Wollin, Lake Mills;
Saveea Freeland, so., Cambridge; Ava Brandenburg, so., Evansville; Ava Dean, McFarland.
Freshmen — Brooke Stenklyft, Cambridge.
2021-22 All-Area girls wrestling team
Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area girls wrestling team
Wrestler of the year
Bopasoreya Quintana, jr., Sun Prairie — Quintana claimed the state championship at 114 pounds at the first WIAA state girls wrestling tournament Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. Quintana won all five of her bouts by pin, including earning a fall in 1 minute over Ozaukee sophomore Mya Delleree in the title match of one of the more popular weight classes.
First team
Bopasoreya Quintana, jr., Sun Prairie (first place at state tournament, 114 pounds); Sophia Bassino, soph., Sun Prairie (second at state, 165); Aevri Ciha, sr., Cambridge (third at state, 132); Mattie Papenthien, jr., Middleton (fourth at state, 132); Alexis Winecke, sr., Baraboo (fifth at state, 114); Cassandra Valle, jr., Waterloo (fourth at state, 126); Tracey Kessler, sr., Janesville Parker (fourth at state, 114); A.J. Pennington, sr., Columbus (seventh/eighth position at state, 114).
Honorable mention
Raven Ringhand, fr., Oregon (107); Mya Grosenick, fr., Watertown (114); Anastasia Putz-Huettner, so., Beaver Dam/Beaver Dam Wayland Academy (120); Adison Slama, sr., Milton (120); Rachel Zych, sr., Sun Prairie (120); Victoria-Anna Kampman, jr., Janesville Parker (132); Alison Busler, fr., Watertown (152).
2021-22 All-Area girls hockey team
2021-22 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area girls hockey team
Player of the year
Abby Nutini, sr., goaltender, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx).
Coach of the year
Kathryn Anderson, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx). Anderson led the Metro Lynx (22-4) to an undefeated Badger Conference season, the league title and to the WIAA state tournament semifinals, falling to the Schofield D.C. Everest co-op 4-1.
First team
Abby Nutini, sr., GT, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) — Nutini (17-2 record, 0.72 goals against, nine shutouts, according to WisSports.net), who attends Middleton, was the coaches’ first-team All-State selection as a goaltender and first-team All-Badger Conference.
Rachel Mirwald, sr., F, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Mirwald (13 goals, 16 assists, 29 points), who attends Verona, was a coaches’ second-team All-State selection as a forward and first team All-Badger.
Keegan Sanderfoot, so., F, Sun Prairie co-op (Cap City Cougars) – Sanderfoot (21 goals, 12 assists, 33 points) was first team All-Badger.
Kaya Byce, sr., F, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Byce (19 goals, 15 assists, 34 points), who attends Madison Memorial, was first team All-Badger.
Ally Jacobsen, sr., D, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Jacobsen (14 goals, 21 assists, 35 points), who attends Madison Memorial, was an honorable-mention pick on the coaches’ All-State team and a first-team All-Badger selection.
Grace Bonnell, jr., D, Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Bonnell (8 goals, 20 assists, 28 points), who attends Madison Memorial, was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team and made second team All-Badger.
Olivia Cronin, sr., GT, Beloit Memorial co-op (Rock County Fury) – Cronin was an honorable mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team, a finalist for the Jessie Vetter award for top goalie by WisconsinPrepHockey.net and a second team All-Badger choice.
Honorable mention
Kayla Capener, jr., Baraboo co-op; Rachel Robbins, jr., Sun Prairie co-op; Signe Begalske, sr., Baraboo co-op; Caralin Sanders, so., Beaver Dam co-op; Emma Kligora, so., Beloit co-op; Hannah Kasdorf, sr., Middleton co-op; Addy Milota, so., Stoughton co-op; Aubrie Deprey, sr., Sun Prairie co-op; Izzy Hahn, jr., Sun Prairie co-op.
2021-22 All-Area gymnastics team
Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-2022 All-Area girls gymnastics team
Gymnast of the year
Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Madison Edgewood — Rufenacht was the all-around champion at the WIAA Division 1 meet March 5 in Wisconsin Rapids. She also finished first in vaulting, second on uneven bars and the floor exercise and third on balance beam in Division 1. She helped lead Verona/Edgewood to second place as a team.
Co-coaches of year
Verona/Madison Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser and Mount Horeb coach Martha Koller Faust — Verona/Edgewood earned a program-best second-place finish (144.3990 points) in Division 1, behind winner Franklin/Muskego (147.6820). Mount Horeb was runner-up (142.9510) to champion Whitefish Bay (142.150) in Division 2.
First team
Vaulting — Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Edgewood, 9.633 points (first in Division 1).
Uneven bars — Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Edgewood, 9.60 (second in Division 1).
Balance beam — Emily Craker, so., Reedsburg 9.533 (first in Division 2).
Floor — Samaria Ownby, sr., Madison East/Madison La Follette, 9.433 (first in Division 1).
All-around — Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Edgewood, 38.116 (first in Division 1).
Honorable mention
Vaulting — Samaria Ownby, East/La Follette; Olivia Rebout, sr., Janesville Craig; Sammy Knight, fr., Watertown; Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb; Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West; Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Sofia Clark, jr., Sun Prairie; Lexie Weier, sr., Mount Horeb; Mya Tweedy, so., Monona Grove; Lauryn Olson, sr., Watertown; Anya Seffrood, fr., River Valley/Barneveld; Ella Peterson, sr., Mount Horeb; Martha Guelker, jr., Sun Prairie; Avery Greenberg, so., Sun Prairie.
Uneven bars — Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West; Cassie Siegel, jr., Sun Prairie; Olivia Rebout, sr., Janesville Craig; Emily Craker, so., Reedsburg; Anna Messner, Verona/Edgewood; Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb; Mya Tweedy, so., Monona Grove; Samaria Ownby, East/La Follette; Lexie Weier, sr., Mount Horeb; Meghan Hurtgen, sr., Watertown; Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik, Baraboo 8.017; Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Edgewood.
Balance beam — Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West; Lexie Weier, sr., Mount Horeb; Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Edgewood; Mya Tweedy, so., Monona Grove; Sofia Clark, jr., Sun Prairie; Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb; Violet Statz, so., Mount Horeb; Katie Ryan, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Ella Peterson, sr., Verona/Edgewood; Anna Messner, so., Verona/Edgewood; Samaria Ownby, sr., East/La Follette; Rachel Richert, sr., Reedsburg.
Floor exercise — Annika Rufenacht, so., Verona/Edgewood; Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West; Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb; Violet Statz, so., Mount Horeb; Sarah Hershberger, sr., Madison Memorial; Lexie Weier, sr., Mount Horeb; Ella Peterson, sr., Mount Horeb; Meghan Hurtgen, sr., Watertown; Katie Ryan, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Emily Craker, so., Reedsburg; Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Martha Guelker, jr., Sun Prairie.
All-around — Alexa Harris, sr., Madison West; Samaria Ownby, sr., East/Follette; Sydney Stoenner, sr., Mount Horeb; Lexie Weier, sr., Mount Horeb; Mya Tweedy, so., Monona Grove; Emily Craker, so., Reedsburg; Ella Crowley, jr., Verona/Edgewood; Violet Statz, so., Mount Horeb; Sarah Hershberger, sr., Madison Memorial; Meghan Hurtgen, sr., Watertown; Olivia Rebout, sr., Janesville Craig.