New podcast highlights student voices on Madison's achievement gap

Most important to her, though, is the opportunity to hear from students themselves.

“I want people to be able to take an opportunity to listen from a different perspective, to listen from the students,” she said. “And act, because it's one thing to just push play, and then hit stop or hit pause. What are you going to do as a result of what you heard?”

Whitmore, who is the radio station manager at WWMV-LP 95.5 FM and a small business owner, has 13 episodes planned for this season, with five released so far. Episodes will come out weekly on Sundays through July 25, and can be found at pod.co/pickupthemicpodcast.

The podcast was funded through a grant, and Whitmore hopes another one can help him take a similar approach to suburban districts around Madison.

At the end of the run, Whitmore said he might put together a one- or two-page document outlining the recurring themes that could help guide the district’s work toward closing the gaps. He pointed to the end of each episode, when students highlight teachers that stand out in their school careers, as a chance for educators to learn from what connected with the students.