New music school reflects founders' East Side roots

When Wilder Deitz and Ruben Arndt were envisioning a new music school, they drew their ideal floor layout on the back of an envelope.

Then a five-month-long search of vacant spaces on the East Side led to a building at 3510 E. Washington Ave., which was the longtime home to the Wisconsin chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association. With an exterior finished in various shades of brown, the former office had little curb appeal. Photos of the place indicated it also had a dropped ceiling, and Arndt “wanted anything but,” he said.

But when they walked into the building they saw it had the exact layout they had imagined — a big box with a little square in the middle for a lobby, practice rooms along the side and one long performing hall along one edge. As they looked around, they knew it was THE place, Arndt said.

“That was the first space out of all that we toured that really felt like a place we grew up in ... The East Side that Wilder and I grew up in was not fancy. It was full of people who worked really hard and loved their families,” said Arndt, director of operations for the Wilder Deitz School for Creative Music.

“We could wrap our minds around (owning and maintaining the site),” he said. “It didn’t feel so lofty that it was all play and imaginary.”