New MMSD teachers feeling sense of community as they prepare for unprecedented year

The effort worked for Rogers, Bradley and Jacqueline Hargrove, who will be a second-grade teacher at John Muir Elementary School this fall after graduating from UW-Whitewater in May. The orientation and conversations “made me feel like I have a voice and I have the ability to feel like I belong to MMSD and to the school that I’m going to be at,” Hargrove said, even as the prospect of starting the year is “overwhelming” in many ways.

“Hearing about all the movements and the upcoming processes and views toward teaching and anti-racist teaching, it’s made me feel welcome,” she said. “Identifying as a Black woman, that’s made me feel supported.”

Rogers said she’s excited to see the focus on Black Excellence in Madison, calling it “quite refreshing” to see the concept written down as a goal along with plans for anti-racist teaching.

“We can impact our students and families, especially those of color and Black,” she said. “I’m just extremely proud to be a part of that.”

As they approached the start of an unprecedented school year, all were optimistic about how they could build community with their students and families without meeting them in-person, even as they acknowledged the uncertainty ahead.

“There’s so many logistics you can get caught up but at the end of the day what’s going to be best for the students in front of you might have to come during the first week once you meet them,” she said.

