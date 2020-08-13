New MMSD superintendent says ‘people,’ not ‘title’ will drive his work

“Do I need to expose my 6-year-old child to that in order for them to be reminded that we have inferiority, superiority and that the Constitution did not recognize everyone? No,” he said.

However, he said, he’s open to debating those who feel differently as he has repeatedly spoken about the importance of conversations even among those who disagree.

“I’m saying those individuals who are for it, bring it to the table and let’s have that discussion publicly,” he said. “If anyone pushes those ideas on our children, be it in Madison or anywhere else, I welcome that opportunity to have that discussion with them.”

He hopes to focus on “human decency” and those who haven’t historically been part of conversations with those in power as he embarks on the new job.

“It’s the people and it’s the people who don’t have the access that I worry about a lot,” he said. “It keeps me up at night.”

