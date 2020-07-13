New MMSD superintendent contract will pay $272K

School Board President Gloria Reyes said the different salaries reflect their resumes.

“Dr. Jenkins comes with a lot of experience,” she said. “Dr. Gutierrez had a lot of the great qualities that we were looking for, but did not have the (same) extensive experience as Dr. Jenkins. We compared that experience and that’s how we got to the $272,000.”

The 11-page contract requires Jenkins to provide at least 90 days written notice if he resigns prior to the contract's expiration, with the board able to refuse his release or seek damages if he does not do so. The board can also terminate the contract without cause if it gives at least 90 days notice.

The agreement also covers the situation the board experienced with Gutierrez backing out. Jenkins would owe the district costs associated with hiring a transition consultant, travel expenses paid after the offer of initial employment, costs associated with reposting the position and any other expenses incurred.