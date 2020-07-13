New MMSD superintendent contract will pay $272K

The Madison Metropolitan School District's newly hired superintendent, Carlton Jenkins, has a contract.
The School Board unanimously approved on Monday a two-year agreement with no discussion. The contract itself was not publicly available before the meeting. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds emailed the document to reporters shortly after it was approved.
Jenkins, whose hiring was announced last Friday, will begin Aug. 4.
Jenkins will be paid $272,000 annually, for a contract that runs from Aug. 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022, with a minimum 2% increase each year beginning next summer. It includes an annual one-year extension provision that automatically goes into effect unless the board provides written notice of its refusal to extend the contract.
The pay is more than what was agreed upon with Matthew Gutierrez, who was hired in an earlier search this year but rescinded his acceptance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gutierrez would have been paid $250,000.
School Board President Gloria Reyes said the different salaries reflect their resumes.
“Dr. Jenkins comes with a lot of experience,” she said. “Dr. Gutierrez had a lot of the great qualities that we were looking for, but did not have the (same) extensive experience as Dr. Jenkins. We compared that experience and that’s how we got to the $272,000.”
The 11-page contract requires Jenkins to provide at least 90 days written notice if he resigns prior to the contract's expiration, with the board able to refuse his release or seek damages if he does not do so. The board can also terminate the contract without cause if it gives at least 90 days notice.
The agreement also covers the situation the board experienced with Gutierrez backing out. Jenkins would owe the district costs associated with hiring a transition consultant, travel expenses paid after the offer of initial employment, costs associated with reposting the position and any other expenses incurred.
The contract outlines Jenkins' job duties and requires him to reside within the district no later than Oct. 1, 2020, with the board paying up to $10,000 for relocating expenses and temporary living expenses of up to $3,000 per month from Aug. 1, 2020, through Feb. 1, 2021.
He receives 25 vacation days each contract year, 13 personal illness days and time off for 10 holidays plus one other additional floating holiday, one paid personal leave day and up to three unpaid personal days.
The board will evaluate Jenkins at least once each year in December in closed session, with a written evaluation "considered confidential to the extent permitted by law."
Reyes said Friday that interim superintendent Jane Belmore is willing to stay around to help Jenkins transition into the role, though the details and timeline were still being determined. She added that there will be “a lot of Zoom meetings” for Jenkins as he gets to know the district.
“We believe we have selected the right leader for our district, someone with a strong reputation of being a very collaborative leader with an excellent track record of academic success for students he has served,” she said.
Jenkins’ hiring was made public two weeks and one day after he and Carol Kelley were announced as the two finalists among 33 applicants. Reyes said the board had to move quickly given the unprecedented school year ahead.
“We have to make these types of decisions when we are really moving with a sense of urgency,” she said. “We recognized, given our current circumstances and challenges within our school district with COVID, reopening of schools, we really needed to bring in a superintendent as soon as possible.”
