New MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins: 'I’m inspired, I’m ready to go to work'

Jenkins said he is aware of the “racial politics” in Madison, recalling being listed as an “intern” his first semester as an associate principal at Memorial because he was Black.

“That stays with me,” he said.

But, he added, he sees hope in returning.

“The data is atrocious, but I see some opportunities in it,” he said. “Because I see enough of the good people, enough of the will.”

He and the other leaders who spoke during the reception will have to be accountable for finding success for students, Jenkins said.

"If we can’t have our collective wisdom change these outcomes, then I think we have to blame ourselves,” he said. “That’s where accountability starts with me.”

The reception ended with a reminder of the support Jenkins will have when he arrives.

“Clearly you have widespread support and I think there are individuals who have even offered in the comments to help you and your wife ease here with finding a home and a neighborhood,” said the Rev. David Hart. “If you need anything, please call on us.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.