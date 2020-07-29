New MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins: 'I’m inspired, I’m ready to go to work'

Carlton Jenkins starts as the Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent next Tuesday, but he’s already getting a welcome from some in the community.
Jenkins, along with his wife and grandson, participated in a virtual reception Tuesday night to welcome him and his family to Madison via Zoom. The event, with more than 115 people tuning in, was hosted by The Black Leadership Council, Urban League, Omega Psi Phi Gamma Gamma Gamma Chapter, the African-American Council of Churches, Blacks for Political and Social Action of Dane County and Sherman Church.
“I’m inspired, I’m ready to go to work,” Jenkins said. “This is one of those positions, there is no honeymoon period. We’ve been waiting too long.”
The School Board announced Jenkins’ hire July 10, making him the first Black superintendent in Madison. He was one of two finalists in the board’s second search of the year. Matthew Gutierrez, who was selected from a group of three finalists in January, withdrew his acceptance amid the COVID-19 pandemic to remain in his Texas school district.
Jenkins comes from Robbinsdale Area Schools in Minnesota, where he’s been the superintendent for five years. His previous experience includes chief academic officer for the Atlanta Public School System and superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools in Michigan.
He also spent time as an associate principal and principal in Beloit and one year as an associate principal at Madison Memorial High School. He began his teaching career in Beloit and received his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2009.
Much of Tuesday night’s event featured leaders from the various organizations offering their help and support, while others laid out the realities of the education landscape in Madison.
“We’re here today to tell you that we stand with you,” said Urban League of Greater Madison president and CEO Ruben Anthony. “Failure’s not an option, we’re going to be with you from day one. I would encourage you to take full advantage of all the resources we have in the community.”
Ray Allen was blunt in discussing Madison’s history of supporting equity and diversity on the surface without putting action behind it.
“The challenge in this community at that time (in the early 1990s) was and I think still remains to a great degree, is to reconcile the verbal commitments that we hear from the majority community about equity, to reconcile that and turn it into a measurable and effective reality,” Allen said.
Jerlando Jackson, a UW-Madison professor in educational leadership and policy analysis, recalled his time with Jenkins while the new superintendent worked toward his Ph.D. Jackson called Jenkins when the Madison job opened for the second time this year, and though Jenkins said he wasn’t planning to move again in his career, Jackson knew he “came from a legacy of fighting for what is right, and I might add, winning.”
When he got Jenkins on the phone, Jackson recalled, he told him, “It is time to come home, I will see you when you get here.”
UW-Madison's Gloria Ladson-Billings lightened the tone of the event when her turn to speak came around.
“This is supposed to be a reception — there’s no snacks, there’s no drinks, this is the worst reception I’ve ever been to in my life,” she said with a laugh.
Ladson-Billings and others spoke to the potential Madison has, and their confidence in his leadership being the way to get there.
“Those of us who are here want to see you succeed and we want to do what we can do to make that success possible,” she said. “I’m excited to partner and be of any kind of service I can.”
Jenkins said he is aware of the “racial politics” in Madison, recalling being listed as an “intern” his first semester as an associate principal at Memorial because he was Black.
“That stays with me,” he said.
But, he added, he sees hope in returning.
“The data is atrocious, but I see some opportunities in it,” he said. “Because I see enough of the good people, enough of the will.”
He and the other leaders who spoke during the reception will have to be accountable for finding success for students, Jenkins said.
"If we can’t have our collective wisdom change these outcomes, then I think we have to blame ourselves,” he said. “That’s where accountability starts with me.”
The reception ended with a reminder of the support Jenkins will have when he arrives.
“Clearly you have widespread support and I think there are individuals who have even offered in the comments to help you and your wife ease here with finding a home and a neighborhood,” said the Rev. David Hart. “If you need anything, please call on us.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!