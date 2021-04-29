 Skip to main content
New Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow eyes all-day 4K, closing achievement gaps
New Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow eyes all-day 4K, closing achievement gaps

The Madison School Board's new president is emphasizing implementation of district-wide access to full-day 4-year-old kindergarten, literacy initiatives and efforts to close the achievement gap between students of color and white students.

Ali Muldrow was elected board president and Savion Castro was elected vice president on Monday. Along with Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, those three positions are now all held by Black people for the first time in district history.

James Howard, former president of the Madison School Board for six out of the nine years that he served, said he’s confident in Muldrow’s ability to lead the district in rectifying issues that have taken a backseat to COVID-19, such as literacy and closing racial achievement gaps, an issue that has long plagued the district.

“I think she’ll do a good job, when you’re elected president what it says is that fellow board members believe you’re the person most capable of leading the district over the next year,” Howard said.

Muldrow served as vice president under former president Gloria Reyes, who announced she would not seek reelection to the board in December. Reyes cited a new job as CEO and executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services — a nonprofit that serves at-risk and homeless youth — as a reason behind her decision to leave after one three-year term.

Muldrow said she hopes to lay the groundwork for the district to implement full day 4K, among a number of other initiatives. She and Castro were pivotal in the board’s unanimous decision to remove school resource officers from high schools last summer — an effort that was not initially supported by Reyes.

“In the next 10 years we want every child who enters MMSD to have full day 4K, to have a world class education, to graduate speaking multiple languages and registered to vote with a driver’s license and a passport. We want our students to be prepared for the economy of the future and be able to participate in the global reality that we’re creating right now in this moment,” she said. “This school board, this body of leadership is shaping education for generations.”

She said it’s the common ground amongst board members that will help to shape those goals.

Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said she is confident Muldrow will be able to successfully navigate the challenges of exiting the pandemic and focus on improving outcomes for students with high quality instruction that is grounded in culturally responsive practices.

“Our new board president, President Ali Muldrow has a strategic, systems-level focus and her leadership will be essential in navigating the challenges of the year ahead” as the district begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Gomez-Schmidt said. “I am confident that Board President Muldrow will seek to use the talents and strengths of each board member to effectively tackle the goals we set.”

