New Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow eyes all-day 4K, closing achievement gaps

Muldrow said she hopes to lay the groundwork for the district to implement full day 4K, among a number of other initiatives. She and Castro were pivotal in the board’s unanimous decision to remove school resource officers from high schools last summer — an effort that was not initially supported by Reyes.

“In the next 10 years we want every child who enters MMSD to have full day 4K, to have a world class education, to graduate speaking multiple languages and registered to vote with a driver’s license and a passport. We want our students to be prepared for the economy of the future and be able to participate in the global reality that we’re creating right now in this moment,” she said. “This school board, this body of leadership is shaping education for generations.”

She said it’s the common ground amongst board members that will help to shape those goals.

Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said she is confident Muldrow will be able to successfully navigate the challenges of exiting the pandemic and focus on improving outcomes for students with high quality instruction that is grounded in culturally responsive practices.