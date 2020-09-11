New Madison elementary school would go on Badger Rock site if referendum approved

Voters will have two MMSD referendums on their Nov. 3 ballots. One, which includes the money for the elementary school, is a $317 million question that would also fund renovations to the four comprehensive high schools and consolidate Capital High School into a single location.

The other question would ask voters for permission to surpass the state-imposed levy limits for operating expenses each of the next four years: $6 million in Year One, an additional $8 million in Year Two, another $9 million in Year Three and $10 million more in Year Four. The district would then be able to surpass the revenue limit by $33 million in perpetuity thereafter.

If the district purchases the Badger Rock building, it would lease some of the space back to the Badger Resilience Research Center, LLC, which currently leases space to the district.