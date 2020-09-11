New Madison elementary school would go on Badger Rock site if referendum approved

If voters approve the Madison Metropolitan School District's operating referendum Nov. 3, a new elementary school would be built on the same site as the building Badger Rock Middle School operates in.
The School Board will consider approving a $6.4 million purchase agreement with non-profit Rooted contingent on the outcome of the Nov. 3 referendum at its Sept. 21 meeting, according to meeting materials for its Monday, Sept. 14 Operations Work Group meeting. Board members will discuss the purchase at the Sept. 14 meeting.
Under the proposed agreement, the district would acquire both the land and the building it currently leases for Badger Rock.
"After reviewing any and all options that appeared feasible in the Rimrock Road area for an elementary size suitable to hold at least 400 elementary students, parking and playground space suitable for a neighborhood school, it became apparent that our first and best option was to work with the school district’s current partner, Rooted, to purchase their land and building located at 501 East Badger Road," staff wrote in a memo to the board.
Voters will have two MMSD referendums on their Nov. 3 ballots. One, which includes the money for the elementary school, is a $317 million question that would also fund renovations to the four comprehensive high schools and consolidate Capital High School into a single location.
The other question would ask voters for permission to surpass the state-imposed levy limits for operating expenses each of the next four years: $6 million in Year One, an additional $8 million in Year Two, another $9 million in Year Three and $10 million more in Year Four. The district would then be able to surpass the revenue limit by $33 million in perpetuity thereafter.
If the district purchases the Badger Rock building, it would lease some of the space back to the Badger Resilience Research Center, LLC, which currently leases space to the district.
"BRMS, the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, and other Rooted programs would all remain at that location and the new school would be attached to the current building," the memo states.
According to the memo, "both MMSD and Rooted are very excited about this possibility." If the referendum passes, the school would be expected to open in 2023, it adds, though the exact opening would depend on the planning and construction timelines.
The desire for a new elementary school and its inclusion in the referendum has long been known, but this is the first public indication of its exact location.
Board members recently approved a plan to house a neighborhood elementary school in the new building and move Nuestro Mundo from its leased space in Monona to the Frank Allis building, where most students in the Rimrock neighborhood are zoned to attend.
