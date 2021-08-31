New JMMHS name should include 'Memorial High School,' committee says

The committee charged with recommending a new name for James Madison Memorial High School has agreed on one piece of its recommendation: whatever comes in front, it will still have “Memorial High School” as the last three words.
The Citizens’ Ad Hoc Committee Relative to Renaming Memorial High School met Tuesday to discuss its already-pared-down list of names, further limiting it to 12 proposals. The group is charged with making up to four recommendations to the Madison School Board, which will make the final decision on a new name for the school.
The group will conduct a ranked-choice voting exercise at its Sept. 14 meeting, eliminating proposals one-by-one until they reach a list of four or fewer. The committee would then hold a public hearing before finalizing its recommendations.
Former student Mya Berry submitted a proposal to rename the school after Vel Phillips last year, and that triggered the district’s renaming process. Recently, it’s been used to rename two elementary schools — now Virginia Henderson and Milele Chikasa Anana elementaries.
But a high school, with sports teams and thousands more alumni, received many more proposals from the public than either of those elementary schools. The list of submissions tallied 78, though many of them were duplicates, leaving 24 distinct options.
The submissions ranged from well-known local principals like Bruce Dahmen and Milt McPike to national figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Frederick Douglass.
Berry’s proposal included criticism of the current name largely based on Madison’s slave ownership and “the reflective history of Wisconsin’s disturbingly normalized relationship to the ideology of slavery.”
“Madison was a person that benefited off of the exploitation of Black bodies, and those who embarked in such acts of racism should have no influence in today’s culture,” Berry wrote in her proposal. “Expecting Black students to attend a school named after a slave owner is anti-Black.”
Many of the public comments submitted after the proposal disagreed with that motivation.
“It is actually irrelevant whether Madison had slaves or not,” one person wrote. “Lots of people in that time frame had slaves. Naming it after some minor historical figure does no one any good.”
Some of the proposals included the words “Memorial” while others did not, but the committee decided that any of its recommendations would include the word — which will make it easier for those who already call it only by that name, anyway.
The 12 remaining names, which were narrowed by the committee based on an average of individual members’ scores of the various proposals, are:
- Bruce Dahmen Memorial
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial
- Bayard Rustin Memorial
- Frederick Douglass Memorial
- Memorial
- Madison Memorial
- Electa Quinney Memorial
- Darlene M. Hancock Memorial
- John Lewis Memorial
- Mildred Harnack Memorial
- Velvalea Phillips Memorial
- Maria Monreal-Cameron Memorial
Some of the public comments also suggested not changing the name, which is a decision the School Board could make.
While the group approached discussion of specific proposals and whether they aligned with the requirements under the board’s policy for school names, it quickly shifted to eliminating duplicate proposals instead. Before they did, committee member Cynthia Kaump acknowledged the difficult decisions ahead.
“This is where things will start to feel uncomfortable,” Kaump said as they started to discuss one proposal. “I never want to squash anyone’s enthusiasm or their spirit for submitting things, however I think we have a really robust and strong list of other possible candidates.”
