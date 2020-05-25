New Jefferson Middle School principal Sue Abplanalp 'not afraid of change'

“I can tell you that as a parent of a current Jefferson sixth-grader, I am very excited to have a new principal in place to start the new school year,” said Darsee Vanderloo, president of the Jefferson PTO. “I think it is great that she has experience within (the school district). I look forward to working with her.”

Vanderloo, who said she is not representing the PTO in her comments, said many parents have told her they are comforted by Abplanalp’s familiarity with the district because she can see the big picture and knows Jefferson’s challenges are not unique.

Tremayne Clardy, chief of middle schools for the Madison School District, said Abplanalp’s level of experience ranks high among other principals in the district.

“There were a lot of things that were taken into consideration. I think the primary thing is her experience ... she has a long history and career with the district,” Clardy said. “There has been a lot of turnover at Jefferson ... and we wanted to have someone in place to make that transition, for one, smoother.”

Abplanalp said a survey went out to the Jefferson parents and the teachers to ask what they wanted in a new principal.