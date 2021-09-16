New group runs toward diversity in Madison's fitness community

Uchenna Jones and Melissa Carr met a few years ago, when their interest in running crossed paths.
So Carr, who co-leads a women’s running group called “She Runs This Town,” knew exactly where to turn earlier this year when she wanted to discuss running and inclusion in Madison. Jones, the founder of the Madison Gospel 5K nonprofit, was ready for the conversation.
“When Black Lives Matter movement happened, it just brought certain issues to the forefront that have already been something that we've been thinking about,” said Jones, who is Black. “But Melissa did that olive branch where she was like, ‘Is this bothering you, because this is bothering me. Can we be more intentional about what we do?
“Let's put our heads together and figure out what we can do to create a safe space for all.”
Jones suggested a Zoom meeting, inviting anyone who might be interested. Jones, Carr and fellow runner/group co-leader Joanne Yee had 77 people attend that first call.
“It's been really empowering to see that there are folks who are interested, wanting to not just learn more but do more,” Yee said. Often, “people are plenty willing to learn about the things that are going on, but the action, I think, is the most challenging aspect of it.”
Jones recalled times where she’s been run off the road by cars or cyclists. It can make the decision about when and where to run an intimidating one.
“There are times when I would run where I didn’t feel safe,” she said. Since the start of the group, though, she hasn’t had that type of experience.
Yee, who is Asian, said she often doesn’t see people who look like her at races. That “can be a little intimidating,” she said, even as she acknowledges her privilege in living near safe places to run.
“I’m lucky in that I’ve lived in areas that have easy access to places that are safe spaces for running,” Yee said. “I think that I’m not often perceived as suspicious in particular areas, but I know that’s not true for everyone in our community.”
Carr, who is white, said she hopes the group can help make running everywhere more comfortable for everyone, especially people of color, those of different abilities and transgender runners.
“Whether it's a start line or a trail or just out running wherever, I would love to see more representation, more people on bikes, more people out running,” she said. “Whether we can exactly accomplish that or not kind of remains to be seen, but I think we can be a part of it. ... I think we can be a part of the solution.”
The group’s first six meetings have been held without a formal name, but when Jones offered “Soles United: Movement That Matters,” the other two leaders loved it. They also launched a Facebook page where group members can gather and talk between Zoom meetings. Jones said she sees the group making a difference both in her own life and in the community long-term.
“I love the fact that I can brain dump on Joanne and Melissa my frustration,” Jones said. “It’s good to have partners in crime, causing the good trouble, to create a better community for us, and our children and our families.”
