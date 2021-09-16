New group runs toward diversity in Madison's fitness community

Jones recalled times where she’s been run off the road by cars or cyclists. It can make the decision about when and where to run an intimidating one.

“There are times when I would run where I didn’t feel safe,” she said. Since the start of the group, though, she hasn’t had that type of experience.

Yee, who is Asian, said she often doesn’t see people who look like her at races. That “can be a little intimidating,” she said, even as she acknowledges her privilege in living near safe places to run.

“I’m lucky in that I’ve lived in areas that have easy access to places that are safe spaces for running,” Yee said. “I think that I’m not often perceived as suspicious in particular areas, but I know that’s not true for everyone in our community.”

Carr, who is white, said she hopes the group can help make running everywhere more comfortable for everyone, especially people of color, those of different abilities and transgender runners.