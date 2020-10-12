New Forest Edge Elementary School embraces elements of nature it was built to protect

But students also will have many opportunities to get outside in one of the school’s three courtyards. One is designed as a playground for kindergarten students, another is an outdoor classroom with an amphitheater and stage, and the other will feature gardens. Modjeski hopes students will eventually cook produce from the gardens.

“That would be my ultimate dream,” she said.

The biggest outdoor classroom will be the adjacent land that will become the district’s school forest. A nature center will be created near the school in a home purchased by the district.

The school year opened with kindergarteners through second-graders doing online instruction in the morning, with the opportunity to come in for a small group of four to six students once a week in the afternoon, while third- through sixth-graders learned entirely online. Last week the school opened for kindergarten through second-grade students, who each come for half a day except on Wednesdays, which was achieved by dividing each class in half.

The school was built in the Terravessa development in Fitchburg to serve that area of the district. The development, which has streets named after salad ingredients — including Spinach, Radiccio, Argula and Jicama — is bordered by Highway MM and Goodland Park Road. The entrance is on Lacy Road.