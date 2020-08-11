New elementary school in MMSD referendum could house students in South Rimrock neighborhood

“We can extend our Community Schools program to the south side, one that focuses on Black Excellence and our coalition of students,” said board member Savion Castro. “This recommendation does preserve our ability to be flexible, to reflect what the community wants.”

The building would provide a neighborhood school for the Rimrock Road area without requiring a lottery process like the one at Nuestro Mundo. Currently, more than 400 students in that neighborhood attend schools about 6 miles from home with bus rides up to 42 minutes, according to the district.

The recommendation memo from former interim superintendent Jane Belmore adds that coming up with programming post-referendum would allow for community input at a time when COVID-19 precautions may be relaxed compared to now.

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, in his first board meeting, said the “how” of the decision was just as important as the decision itself, and listening to the community would be key.

The rest of the capital referendum would fund renovations at each of the four comprehensive high schools and bring Capital High School into a single location in the Hoyt building. There will also be an operations question to help fund ongoing programming in the district.

