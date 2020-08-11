New elementary school in MMSD referendum could house students in South Rimrock neighborhood

Under a plan presented Monday, the Madison Metropolitan School District’s next elementary school would house students living in the South Rimrock Road neighborhood, if voters approve the capital referendum this November.
A new $25-30 million school building has long been part of planning for the $317 million ask from voters, but what students would fill it has been an ongoing question. Part of the justification for the new school has been moving Nuestro Mundo, which leases a Monona school building, into a permanent home.
The options were to move the charter school into the new building or make the new building an attendance-area school and move Nuestro Mundo into the Frank Allis building, where it was before it outgrew its space there.
Under the administration’s recommendation presented Monday, a group would form if the referendum is approved to “determine programming options for the new elementary school.” The recommendation also calls for Nuestro Mundo to move to the Frank Allis site.
The board did not vote on the plan, but is expected to at its Aug. 31 meeting.
Board member Ananda Mirilli said she hoped the district could still consider moving Nuestro Mundo into the new building. She said moving the charter school to the Frank Allis building would cause inequities for the Latinx families living on the south side who attend, and instead wanted to help the school enroll more Black students as it grows by locating it in the Rimrock neighborhood.
“Whatever decision we make, there will be some serious consequence,” Mirilli said.
Other board members seemed more supportive of the administration’s recommendation, especially the idea of a committee from the neighborhood to design the school.
Options at the new school under the recommendation would include designating it as a Community School — the district has four of those now — or creating specific programming like social-emotional learning, social justice or environmental education. Other ideas could still be added to that list as the planning process continues.
“We can extend our Community Schools program to the south side, one that focuses on Black Excellence and our coalition of students,” said board member Savion Castro. “This recommendation does preserve our ability to be flexible, to reflect what the community wants.”
The building would provide a neighborhood school for the Rimrock Road area without requiring a lottery process like the one at Nuestro Mundo. Currently, more than 400 students in that neighborhood attend schools about 6 miles from home with bus rides up to 42 minutes, according to the district.
The recommendation memo from former interim superintendent Jane Belmore adds that coming up with programming post-referendum would allow for community input at a time when COVID-19 precautions may be relaxed compared to now.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins, in his first board meeting, said the “how” of the decision was just as important as the decision itself, and listening to the community would be key.
The rest of the capital referendum would fund renovations at each of the four comprehensive high schools and bring Capital High School into a single location in the Hoyt building. There will also be an operations question to help fund ongoing programming in the district.
