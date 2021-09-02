Nervous excitement as Madison School District students return

Parents, students and teachers gathered at the entrance to O’Keeffe Middle School Thursday morning awaiting the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
“Let’s go sixth-graders, come on!” principal Tony Dugas announced.
With that, the school’s youngest students walked down a red carpet to applause and cheers from staff members, and the year had begun.
Around the Madison Metropolitan School District Thursday, a week of chaos and changes gave way to the more familiar chaos that accompanies the beginning of the school year, with most of the district’s students returning in-person. Students in grades 4K, kindergarten, first, sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th returned the first day, with the rest set to begin Friday.
Nearly 1,000, however, will remain at home learning virtually. For those in grades 6-12, that’s through the Madison Promise program, which offered enrollment to 234 of the 452 students who applied.
Grades 4K-5 students also have a virtual option, but details are much less certain, as the district announced it only a week before the school year. Around 750 families applied for the program. Interest far exceeded the plan for 150 students, so the district is now working to accommodate them all.
The day before that program was announced, the district shifted start times for most of its middle and elementary schools as a result of a bus driver shortage.
Despite all of it, students and their parents arrived Thursday excited and nervous for the year ahead after two tumultuous years of schooling, with a mix of in-person and virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(I’m) a bit nervous about what might happen inside,” said sixth-grader Jacob Jaramillo, adding that he was also excited about being inside a classroom again.
For Adriana Navarro, the mother of a sixth-grader and a nurse, sending her son back to in-person school was “scary, but has to be done.” She considered the benefit of in-person “more of a social thing,” and said he especially needed classes like music.
Sixth-grader Avery Sturm was “terrified” of math class, but “excited” to see his friends. His parents, Heather Lins and Mike Sturm, who also have a daughter entering sixth grade, said the first day of school isn’t as big of a deal having been through it for years, but the anticipation of a new school is “a bigger transition” that they were hoping goes well.
“There's so much anticipation that right now I'm just kind of emotionally exhausted,” Lins said. “There's some relief that is here, and it's happening.”
Their kids had no concerns with the mitigation measures like masks, even as the district announced the day before that they would be required outdoors as well as inside.
At Muir and Sandburg elementary schools later in the morning, teachers helped kids find their classrooms and get lined up before going inside. Parents said goodbye to their kids, some of whom parted reluctantly and others who were more than ready.
“Bye, mom,” yelled one student with a big smile as he walked toward Muir.
Tim and Cheyanna Harris, whose daughter is beginning full-day 4K at Sandburg, said they were excited for her to start and confident in the district’s mitigation measures, especially given Dane County’s high vaccination rate. Cheyanna’s biggest concern was how full-day 4K, a new feature in the district this year, would go for her daughter, who was sporting a Minnie Mouse backpack.
Back at O’Keeffe, superintendent Carlton Jenkins spoke with a sixth-grader about the books the student had read over the summer.
“Next time, we’re going to read one together,” Jenkins said. “And then we’ll have a book discussion.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.