Neighbors appeal plan to remodel Hoyt School into Capital High, sparking backlash

Several neighbors of Hoyt School are appealing the Madison School District's planned relocation there of an alternative high school, saying the “value and enjoyment of the neighborhood” will be “substantially impaired or diminished" — which has sparked community backlash.
The 30 residents who signed the petition cited concerns regarding a presumed increase in traffic and public transportation in the area and a corresponding lack of existing infrastructure to support the increase for Capital High, which now primarily serves low-income students of color at two other locations.
The appeal, which includes 12 signatures, submitted to the plan commission on July 22, states “the uses, values and enjoyment of other property in the neighborhood for purposes already established will be substantially impaired or diminished.”
“Specifically remodeling it to be used by Capital High is not the issue, it’s just putting a high school there in the first place and drawing a lot of students and faculty to the area with pedestrian traffic, vehicular traffic, buses, it’s going to be quite crowded,” Barry Berman, a resident of the area for about 40 years who circulated the petition, said. “With more traffic, more cars there’s more potential for accidents and noise and parking congestion which makes the neighborhood less desirable to live in.”
Former District 5 Ald. Shiva Bidar shot back, saying the Madison School District and the city have made a concerted effort to alleviate the worries of residents regarding traffic and parking.
“I held three neighborhood meetings regarding Hoyt School as the new location for Capital High. The issues of impact and traffic were responded to with facts and figures,” she said. “The majority of District 5 residents expressed their support and I certainly support our neighborhood welcoming Capital High and look forward to the incredible neighborhood that we love so being shared with the youth who attend Capital High.”
Supporters of the school sounded off on the Sunset Village Nextdoor page, with 70 comments on the matter, many supporting Capital High’s move into Hoyt School, a former elementary and current community recreation facility and MSCR Cares site.
Hoyt School area residents in support of Capital High questioned whether opponents objected to the school’s new location because 85% of the student body is made up of students of color and low-income students — a characterization Berman called “very unfair”.
“The issue is not Capital High,” he said. “The issue is just having a high school with so many people, so many students coming into the area and the traffic that is going to be caused by the influx of students.”
The Madison Plan Commission recently approved a conditional use permit for Hoyt School to be converted to Capital High, which currently serves roughly 180 students across two different locations — the third floor of an elementary school and a storefront in a strip mall on the city’s West Side.
Madison residents overwhelmingly approved the school district’s referendums in November, which included funds to provide a single, central facility for Capital High’s roughly 200 students and staff.
But 20% of residents who lived within 200 feet of the Hoyt School property petitioned against and appealed the plan commission’s decision to move Capital High into the neighborhood. Current District 5 Ald. Regina Vidaver said she is “very upset” about the appeal.
“These are some our most vulnerable students in the city and it’s really sad that (the petitioners are) more concerned with their own inconvenience than supporting these students,” she said.
The appeal will be introduced to the City Council on Aug. 3 and is expected to be voted on by the council on Aug. 31.
Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday morning.