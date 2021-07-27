Neighbors appeal plan to remodel Hoyt School into Capital High, sparking backlash

Several neighbors of Hoyt School are appealing the Madison School District's planned relocation there of an alternative high school, saying the “value and enjoyment of the neighborhood” will be “substantially impaired or diminished" — which has sparked community backlash.

The 30 residents who signed the petition cited concerns regarding a presumed increase in traffic and public transportation in the area and a corresponding lack of existing infrastructure to support the increase for Capital High, which now primarily serves low-income students of color at two other locations.

The appeal, which includes 12 signatures, submitted to the plan commission on July 22, states “the uses, values and enjoyment of other property in the neighborhood for purposes already established will be substantially impaired or diminished.”

“Specifically remodeling it to be used by Capital High is not the issue, it’s just putting a high school there in the first place and drawing a lot of students and faculty to the area with pedestrian traffic, vehicular traffic, buses, it’s going to be quite crowded,” Barry Berman, a resident of the area for about 40 years who circulated the petition, said. “With more traffic, more cars there’s more potential for accidents and noise and parking congestion which makes the neighborhood less desirable to live in.”