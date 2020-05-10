Nearly 60% of Wisconsin school districts seeking instructional hours waiver due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With in-person classes canceled for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, nearly 60% of Wisconsin school districts, including 10 in Dane County, have asked the state education agency to forgo a set number of instructional hours students are required to receive.

As of Friday, the state Department of Public Instruction had received a request to waive instructional hours from 248 of the state's 421 school districts. Ten of the 15 school districts completely in or largely in Dane County had asked DPI for a waiver, according to a list provided by the agency.

Fewer districts are looking to get rid of — at this point — a civics exam high school seniors are required to pass to graduate.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Sixty-two districts, or 15% of Wisconsin's public school systems, had applied for an exemption as of Friday to a mandate that seniors pass the 100-question test in order to graduate.

The Dane County districts that have asked for instructional hours to be waived are: Belleville, Madison, McFarland, Middleton-Cross Plains, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Wisconsin Heights.

The county districts that had not asked for a waiver as of Friday were: Cambridge, Deerfield, Marshall, Oregon and Waunakee.