Natural light enhances painting camp at Monroe Street Arts Center's new location

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Monroe Street Arts Center to put off a grand opening for its new location. But perhaps the greatest celebration of the space is actually using it.
Last week’s Painting with Easels Art Camp made full use of the huge windows letting in lots of natural light.
“One of things we love the most about this building is all of the natural light,” said Carey Zawlocki, director of the Monroe Street Arts Center. “It is really phenomenal to see the building used as it is intended.”
The arts center had outgrown its previous space on Monroe Street, where it had been for 23 years. The new location is at 1732 W. Lawn Ave., near the intersection with Monroe Street. It is about double the square footage with more private music studios and additional art space.
The center quietly moved into the new space in June 2020 after it had to cancel the planned grand opening. It offered online programs last summer and then later modified art programming with lessons limited to people in designated pods or sibling groups. Music was still offered online.
This summer the center is finally being used in the way it was planned. It returned to in-person programming with more than 55 sold-out summer camps serving 446 students.
“It is a gorgeous space,” said Grace Hawkins, the teacher for the Painting with Easels Art Camp.
Hawkins said the camp allowed students some hands-on experiences they might have been missing during the pandemic. While schools still did art classes online, students might have been working with materials they had at home or what schools could get out to them in kits, said Hawkins, who taught online for a school herself. She had students work in acrylic and oil, and only one said they had painted in oil before, Hawkins said.
Sixth-graders Coco Michels and Henry Twilegar said they enrolled in the camp because while they often draw, they haven’t done much painting and found it challenging because there is less control.
“I haven’t really figured out how to paint the way I want to,” eighth-grader Benjamin Tipson said early in the camp. “I’m used to more of a pencil and not a brush. Sometimes I end up making things bigger than I need to.”
Seventh-grader Lily Baetz said she has done a lot of painting, but she liked the tabletop easels much better than the full-size ones that require painters to stand.
“I like to sit while I’m doing my work,” she said.
“For older kids, I try to give them a direction to go but I try to give them a lot of freedom to develop their own personal style and interests,” Hawkins said.
Because the camp was only one week and many students didn’t have a lot of experience, Hawkins stuck with three traditional painting categories — portrait, still life and landscape.
Hawkins said many people don’t like to draw faces or people, and many students at the age of those in the camp — 11 to 14 — feel self-conscious about painting themselves. So for a self-portrait assignment, students could instead paint things that were important to them, a special memory or a place with significance. Eighth-grader Fox Ketarkus said that was a new concept.
“They really took it interesting directions,” Hawkins said.
One girl painted a series of pictures of different things that were important to her as if they were Polaroid pictures and they were hung on a clothesline.
Hawkins said while she gave students pointers and tips such as how to reduce dripping paint, much of what the youngsters learned was through practice. She was surprised at how much direction students wanted about how to make something look realistic.
“Something about this age is they are very interested in realism and they really want to learn step by step,” Hawkins said.
Eighth-grader Anna Meyer said rather than creating a self-portrait by painting herself, she chose to create an interpretation by painting things that depicted her. She said she doesn’t like realism.
“I get mad if it doesn’t look like (what she is painting),” she said.
