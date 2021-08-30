Natural light enhances painting camp at Monroe Street Arts Center's new location

Hawkins said the camp allowed students some hands-on experiences they might have been missing during the pandemic. While schools still did art classes online, students might have been working with materials they had at home or what schools could get out to them in kits, said Hawkins, who taught online for a school herself. She had students work in acrylic and oil, and only one said they had painted in oil before, Hawkins said.

Sixth-graders Coco Michels and Henry Twilegar said they enrolled in the camp because while they often draw, they haven’t done much painting and found it challenging because there is less control.

“I haven’t really figured out how to paint the way I want to,” eighth-grader Benjamin Tipson said early in the camp. “I’m used to more of a pencil and not a brush. Sometimes I end up making things bigger than I need to.”

Seventh-grader Lily Baetz said she has done a lot of painting, but she liked the tabletop easels much better than the full-size ones that require painters to stand.

“I like to sit while I’m doing my work,” she said.

“For older kids, I try to give them a direction to go but I try to give them a lot of freedom to develop their own personal style and interests,” Hawkins said.