National Indian Education Association Educator of the Year helps others 'unpack' and 'relearn'

David O’Connor was born and raised on the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Reservation on the southern shores of Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin.

“My very first formal education began at the Bad River Tribe Head Start,” he said, where he experienced community-centered education, his neighbor was his bus driver and his bus driver’s wife was O’Connor’s teacher, along with a number of other of O’Connor’s neighbors and family members.

“That to me just spoke volumes. It was so cool to see elders in our community come in and teach us different things and share stories and have that hands-on experience. It made it more real — not just something you got from a book.”

O’Connor, who now lives on Madison’s North Side, has worked as an American Indian studies consultant with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for nearly a decade. At DPI, he assists with the implementation of curriculum at schools across the state in the areas of American Indian histories, cultures and tribal sovereignty, often referred to as Wisconsin Act 31.

His work with schools, libraries and others aims to provide training opportunities, develop and disseminate materials, and provide consultation on issues related to American Indian Studies and the education of Native American students, according to DPI.

Recently, he was named Educator of the Year (outside of the classroom) by the National Indian Education Association for the work he’s done to educate Wisconsinites on Native histories and cultures.

Can you talk a little bit more about how you work with school districts to implement curricular requirements focusing on American Indian history and culture?

Most times when I work with educators, a lot of them come in with prior knowledge that could be considered misinformation or misleading. I try to get them to a space where they can unpack what they know. The next thing they need to do is relearn the content — that’s a lengthy process.

I also provide training opportunities for folks, over 100 trainings a year. I present at different conferences and workshops across the state and have presented nationally on different research areas.

I’ve also had the opportunity to develop and disseminate materials. For example, one of the resources I’ve helped to develop, along with PBS Wisconsin, was a map called Current Tribal Lands Map and Native Nations Facts, specifically about Wisconsin. We work with tribal nations across our state to make sure the information we’ve laid out on the map is spot-on.

What was it like when you found out you were named Educator of the Year (outside of the classroom) by the National Indian Education Association?

You have to be nominated by someone who is affiliated by NIEA, and I was nominated by two different people that I’ve worked with in two different roles. To be honest, I was honored to be nominated, or thought of by them.

Community members from across the country that are affiliated with NIEA were a part of the selection process. I thought it was really cool just to be nominated. I was like, “Alright, I look forward to seeing who wins, it’s going to be really awesome” and all of a sudden I get a letter that says, “You’ve been selected by the committee as the NIEA Educator of the Year.” At first I was like, “There must have been a different David O’Connor,” then I was like, “Whoa, this is amazing.” I was humbled by the whole experience.

The convention was in October in Omaha, Nebraska, and I had the opportunity to go there and receive the award. It was an amazing experience to have colleagues and other people you look up to praising you for your work. It was very humbling.

The one thing I want to reiterate is this work is a tribute to all of the education partners I’ve had the opportunity to work with. The award may have my name on it, but I attribute it to everyone I’ve worked with.

Do you have any anecdotes from your time spent as a mentor to students?

I always tell students — and adults who are working with them as educators — we need to stop asking our students to consider themselves as leaders of tomorrow. They’re leaders already. They do it every day. A lot of our youths in many communities — they’re leading charges in many different areas, right now. I tell students, thank you for being leaders now. Thank you for stepping up in a role that can sometimes be challenging or overwhelming.

I also try to motivate them to share their stories. Sharing their story is one of the most powerful things in the world, and no one can take that from them. I try to push students to get in that space where they can think of the next chapter in their story.

The theme of the October NIEA conference was Native Control of Native Education: A Time to Lead. Can you share how that theme aligns with your work?

Native control, for example, goes back to what I said about stories — if we’re going to learn about the histories and cultures of our sovereign nations, who better to tell it than the people themselves? It’s their lived experiences. I want our nations’ community members, historians and those who work to preserve languages to take ownership of that work.

I’m always trying to grow the education programs around Native culture. I want to make a difference in the lives of our students, our families, our communities in the state and across the country. Every day, I’m thinking what’s next: What training needs to be done and what opportunities are out there?

At the end of the day I just want to make sure I can move the work forward in the best way possible: new trainings, work on articles that educators can use, expanding programming through support of community and education partnerships.

