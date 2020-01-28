Nation's first private school voucher program has grown, but still remains divisive

Thirty years since Milwaukee's school voucher program started — the oldest modern voucher program in the country — Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Republican Wisconsin lawmakers championed the state's role in "education freedom."

"I'm here in Wisconsin because this is where it all began," Pence said at a rally inside the state Capitol rotunda as part of National School Choice Week. "In Wisconsin and all across America, school choice is an idea whose time has come."

Despite Pence saying school choice "shouldn't be a partisan issue," the topic has been a politically thorny one in Wisconsin for years.

Democrats argue voucher programs bleed money from public schools and force communities to go to referendum, while Republicans say vouchers provide options for students struggling in public schools and for families who might not otherwise be able to afford private school tuition.

"The voucher program continues drawing money out of public schools," Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said in a statement after the rally. "We cannot afford to continue funding two school systems."