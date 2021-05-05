‘My Life Matters’: East Black Student Union releases video on police killings of Black people

As the April 20 verdict approached in the Derek Chauvin trial, East High School Black Student Union member Samuel Fiifi Cann was texting with the rest of the group’s leadership team.
After the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in May 2020, Samuel said he was “glad that it did turn out the way it did,” but ultimately, it “doesn’t mean anything” for the work he believes is ahead for the BSU and the country.
“There's a lot of people who were thinking that racism is over now just because we got a guilty verdict, but, truthfully what a guilty verdict is, is just holding somebody accountable for what they did,” the high school junior said, noting the number of high-profile cases of police killing Black people even since Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests last summer.
It’s those deaths in which officers have not been charged criminally that are the focus of a video the group published earlier this week on its Instagram page. Members of the group speak from the perspectives of Stephon Clark, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Oscar Grant and Elijah McClain — all Black people who police have killed in the past 13 years.
“When we hear these stories in the media, we all think of ourselves,” the narrator states. “As Black teenagers we don’t know if we’re going to be the next Tamir Rice, the next Oscar Grant, the next Stephon Clark, the next Breonna Taylor, the next Elijah McClain.
“Daily, we fear for our lives.”
The students’ appearances in the video are interspersed with news coverage or camera phone footage related to each of the events, and the video features a “viewer discretion is advised” warning at the beginning. Samuel said the group shared the video, which ends with the phrases, “I Am Black and My Life Matters” appearing against a black background, with teachers at the school, and they hope some will play it for their students.
It’s a continuation of the advocacy the group has worked on despite the challenges of COVID-19 and mostly virtual school over the past year. Samuel recalled how “genuine” the protests following Floyd’s death felt last summer and said the BSU wanted to create a regular presence on social media in the aftermath, starting a series called “Stay Woke Wednesday.”
“We talked a lot about the situations going on and … we would open up the floor for anyone to ask questions for our BSU and our leadership board,” he said, with answers provided via Instagram stories.
Samuel, who will be the BSU president at East next year, said that despite the verdict in the Chauvin trial, he and his peers know “our advocacy never really stops.”
“We chose our BSU leadership board because we really have a lot of ambitious people who are really go-getters on our team,” he said. “We all kind of came up with the idea to continue our advocacy and continue to apply pressure during COVID-19, and that's been one thing that I think is really inspirational, and I feel like we've also set a lot of markers for other affinity groups.”
He hopes the BSU can foster stronger connections with those other groups, which he said often don’t get as much recognition as BSU. During an interview earlier this week, he said they were meeting with the United Asian Club and a few other affinity groups “to speak about the recent violence against the Asian community.”
“We just want to show them that we support them a lot, and that they're always a group that we want to continue to support,” he said. “Because they supported us when we were down, and it's great that we share the support both ways.”
