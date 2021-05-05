‘My Life Matters’: East Black Student Union releases video on police killings of Black people

“We talked a lot about the situations going on and … we would open up the floor for anyone to ask questions for our BSU and our leadership board,” he said, with answers provided via Instagram stories.

Samuel, who will be the BSU president at East next year, said that despite the verdict in the Chauvin trial, he and his peers know “our advocacy never really stops.”

“We chose our BSU leadership board because we really have a lot of ambitious people who are really go-getters on our team,” he said. “We all kind of came up with the idea to continue our advocacy and continue to apply pressure during COVID-19, and that's been one thing that I think is really inspirational, and I feel like we've also set a lot of markers for other affinity groups.”