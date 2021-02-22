Music teacher brings world beat to online learning amid COVID-19 pandemic

Past activities organized by Becker have included jazz concerts and salsa nights, and families came and danced.

Even though Sauk Trail has a hybrid format so that students spend time in the classroom and learning in an online format, Becker knew he couldn’t gather a large group together this year.

The students were watching and listening to a video of Laurie Lang Croasdale on bass, Chris Wagoner on violin, Joey B. Banks on drums, Paul Hastil on keyboard and Aaron Stettner, a junior at Middleton High School, on trombone. The musicians had been videotaped performing on the playground last year when a jazz concert could not be presented in person because of the pandemic. Instead, most of it was shown this fall, but the song the students heard online last week was not included.

As part of last week’s lesson, Becker included instruction on Afro-Cuban drumming with Eli Rameker, a junior at West High School, dancing. It was a prelude to what will be taped this spring on the playground. Becker said some students may be able to watch that performance in person but most will experience it online.

Becker was on a corner of the screen and afterward, the students were asked to create a video of themselves as an assignment.