Muldrow in, Carusi out ahead of spring school board elections

Muldrow, who is also up for reelection, announced her intent to seek another term via Facebook on Nov. 15 in a post that read “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve as a member of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education and I am committed to the long term success of our educators, students, and schools.”

During her time on the board, Muldrow was a part of a number of significant decisions including unanimous votes to hire Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and to remove school resource officers from Madison’s four main high schools, both of which took place in summer 2020.

A couple of points of pride in Muldrow's tenure as president include reopening Madison schools for full-time instruction in the fall, for the first time since buildings were shuttered in March 2020 due to the pandemic, and her championing of universal mental health days for educators which she plans to continue with the goal of expanding mental health days to students as well.

"It was one thing to be on the board when schools closed but to be part of reopening schools and ensuring the safety of our young people and educators required a community to come together for our students and I am very proud to be a part of that," she said.