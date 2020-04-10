MTI says Madison School District should reopen search, look locally for new superintendent

Gutiérrez was chosen among a group of three finalists in January. All three of those finalists were from out of state, but MTI’s letter says the district should focus “on candidates who understand our community and who have connections locally” in a new search.

“The Madison community is going through a traumatic experience that is impacting all areas of our lives,” the letter states. “We need someone who knows Madison and who believes in the staff who work so hard for all of our students.”

The School Board is expected to meet in a closed session on Monday to discuss its next steps. Current interim superintendent Jane Belmore’s contract runs through the end of July.

MTI says going through an entire school year with another interim is unacceptable, though they understand that will be required for a period of time “and want clarity around who will fill that position immediately.”