MTI says Madison School District should reopen search, look locally for new superintendent

Madison Teachers Inc. is calling on the Madison School Board to hire a new permanent superintendent “as quickly as possible” in the wake of Matthew Gutiérrez backing out of the position, which was made public earlier this week.
A letter sent to the board Friday signed by MTI’s board of directors says the group was “surprised to hear” about Gutiérrez's decision, but “can respect his decision to stay in his current district given the drastic change in conditions over the past few months.”
“We also know that this decision has a significant impact on the staff, students, and families of MMSD,” the union's letter states.
Gutiérrez informed board president Gloria Reyes of his decision to remain in his current role in the Seguin Independent School District in Texas in a March 31 letter, explaining he could not leave his community during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that has left districts across the country reeling. Reyes shared the news with the board in a closed session Monday night, and it was made public following that meeting.
Gutiérrez was chosen among a group of three finalists in January. All three of those finalists were from out of state, but MTI’s letter says the district should focus “on candidates who understand our community and who have connections locally” in a new search.
“The Madison community is going through a traumatic experience that is impacting all areas of our lives,” the letter states. “We need someone who knows Madison and who believes in the staff who work so hard for all of our students.”
The School Board is expected to meet in a closed session on Monday to discuss its next steps. Current interim superintendent Jane Belmore’s contract runs through the end of July.
MTI says going through an entire school year with another interim is unacceptable, though they understand that will be required for a period of time “and want clarity around who will fill that position immediately.”
“However, there are too many critical issues facing our schools, staff, students, and community for us to have another year without a permanent leader in place,” the letter states. “While it is difficult to predict what the future holds and what the new ‘normal’ will be, we know that our public schools will be a critical part of the recovery efforts in Madison. A permanent superintendent is necessary for that work to move forward effectively.”
The union also shared members’ feedback on key characteristics desired in a new superintendent, which include advancing work around racial equity, maintaining high expectations for everyone in schools, making staff feel respected and supported, being present in schools on a regular basis, proposing fewer initiatives and top-down mandates and having a strategic plan to build trust in the community — specifically between educators and administration.
“We are happy to continue this conversation with you and look forward to continuing to collaborate as we serve the students and families of the Madison public schools,” the letter states.
