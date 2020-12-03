MTI head says district 'interfered with the union' in wage negotiation, files complaint

The complaint filed Wednesday asks the commission to declare that MMSD committed the prohibited practice, order it to “cease and desist from further false statements regarding collective bargaining with MTI” and have the district “immediately retract its false statements via email to all recipients of the email containing the false information.”

MTI’s previous complaint, filed in June, was over a two-question survey sent to staff, with one question asking staff how they would prefer the district deal with additional budget cuts — with freezing most compensation or eliminating positions as the two response options. MTI alleged that violated state law.

Sadlowski said they have outlined to the district where to find the approximately $3.5 million difference between the 0.5% and 1.81% increases, including from the district's growing unspent fund balance. Sadlowski added that the district's hiring freeze to save money has created more work for staff that remain.

He said MTI is working with MMSD’s labor relations staff to set up another bargaining session.