MTI head says district 'interfered with the union' in wage negotiation, files complaint

Madison Teachers Inc. filed its second grievance against the Madison Metropolitan School District this year on Wednesday.
The complaint filed with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) comes after the district sent out a Nov. 30 communication stating “the MMSD Board of Education, MTI and the trades have ratified the agreement to increase base wages by 0.50%.” MTI executive director Ed Sadlowski said MTI and the trades group did not ratify the base wage increase at that level and called the communication “union-busting.”
“They falsely stated and interfered with the union that MTI had ratified the agreement,” Sadlowski said in an interview.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday or Thursday.
Despite the complaint, the union’s leadership is still hopeful district officials and School Board members will reconsider a budget decision from earlier this fall and give staff a full cost-of-living base wage increase of 1.81%. As approved, the budget authorizes district staff to negotiate up to just 0.5%, less than the state-mandated maximum of a 1.81% base wage increase.
The board fully funded longevity increases — known as "steps and lanes" — but MTI said that wouldn't apply to every staff member, while base wage would increase everyone's pay.
In the budget narrative in October, district officials pointed out that the steps and lanes alone provide a “2% salary increase on average for employees,” at a cost of $5 million to the district, and that staff salaries in MMSD compare favorably to surrounding districts for "most employee groups."
Following Act 10, teachers’ unions were limited in their collective bargaining with districts to base wage adjustments. That means the groups must agree on and ratify the final number, but the board authorizes the district to negotiate to a certain level through the budget process. The WERC also sets the maximum increase districts can negotiate.
MTI president Andy Waity said the district funding the full cost-of-living increase is “something that our members feel is a very critical part of just that respect piece.” MTI has launched a public campaign via social media to push for the 1.81% adjustment as virtual learning continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Folks are working incredibly hard to make things as best as they possibly can for their students and families they are working with,” Waity said. “A big part of this is just simply, do you respect us enough, do you value enough to say we’re worth the cost of living?”
The board approved the budget on a 6 to 1 vote, with Nicki Vander Meulen voting against because she supported a full cost-of-living adjustment for staff. Vander Meulen wrote on her School Board Facebook page Wednesday that she was “disturbed to read” about the district’s communication that an agreement had been ratified, as it was “simply not true.”
“My position as an individual board member is that (cost-of-living adjustment) should be granted to MTI and the Building Trades,” Vander Meulen wrote. “Additionally I would like MMSD to return to the bargaining table but I alone cannot make such a request to any of the parties.”
The complaint filed Wednesday asks the commission to declare that MMSD committed the prohibited practice, order it to “cease and desist from further false statements regarding collective bargaining with MTI” and have the district “immediately retract its false statements via email to all recipients of the email containing the false information.”
MTI’s previous complaint, filed in June, was over a two-question survey sent to staff, with one question asking staff how they would prefer the district deal with additional budget cuts — with freezing most compensation or eliminating positions as the two response options. MTI alleged that violated state law.
Sadlowski said they have outlined to the district where to find the approximately $3.5 million difference between the 0.5% and 1.81% increases, including from the district's growing unspent fund balance. Sadlowski added that the district's hiring freeze to save money has created more work for staff that remain.
He said MTI is working with MMSD’s labor relations staff to set up another bargaining session.
Sadlowski said so far, new superintendent Carlton Jenkins has “been the real deal in the sense of mature employment relations,” which gives him optimism about the relationship between the two entities moving forward.
“He shares our approach to working together collaboratively,” he said.
Waity hopes that in the future, the board and administration will start building the budget around an annual, full cost-of-living increase.
“The Board of Education and administration should be budgeting the cost-of-living and the steps and lanes longevity raises that go along as part of their initial budget process,” Waity said. “That should be something they should account for right at the beginning.”
