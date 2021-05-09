MTI files grievance as change in contract renewal process irks some MMSD teachers

LeMonds said the contract change is part of an effort to improve communication between the entities.

“We appreciate MTI for bringing this matter to our attention, as we are making efforts to work with them collaboratively to minimize miscommunications,” he wrote.

MTI's grievance "demands that MMSD reissues" the teaching contracts to reflect the annual step increases.

"It is our hope that we can resolve this matter through the grievance procedure in the interest of both parties," the grievance states.

Michalak pointed to other instances of the district approving funding ahead of the annual budget like multi-year contracts, and said staff did not receive notice of this change in practice.

"If the administration is willing to violate long-standing norms, and its own Handbook, what else will be taken away from them at administration’s whim?" Michalak wrote. "No notice was provided or given until teachers received these contracts and a letter with a brief explanation."

