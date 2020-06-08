MTI files complaint with state employment relations commission over budget cuts survey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison Teachers Inc. has filed a complaint against the Madison Metropolitan School District related to a survey sent out to staff last week.

The Prohibited Practice Complaint was filed Monday with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission and seeks an immediate cease and desist of the survey and asks that the district be made to destroy any records related to the responses before reviewing them.

The survey was only two questions long, but one of those questions asked staff how they would prefer the district deal with an anticipated $5 million to $9 million in additional budget cuts for the 2020-21 school year. The two options were to freeze most compensation increases currently in the budget, including base wage, or to eliminate 92 full-time equivalent positions while keeping wage increases intact.

MTI alleges the question violates state law, which forbids the district from bargaining over base wages with anyone other than MTI’s chosen bargaining teams, according to the complaint. MTI also calls the elimination of 92 FTE positions under one option a threat of “reprisal if MTI does not agree to forego base wage increases for the coming school year.”