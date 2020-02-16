MTI director Doug Keillor to step down this summer

The head of Madison’s teachers union will be stepping down this summer after four years in the position.
Doug Keillor, executive director of Madison Teachers Inc., will be retiring when his contract expires on June 30 after about 30 years with the organization.
“Just about my entire professional career has been at MTI, and I’m glad I didn’t do anything other than this,” he said.
Keillor, 56, said he and his wife decided to take time off and reconnect with family and friends, then figure out “what the next chapter looks like.” He said he feels it’s the right time to step down from MTI because the union is in a “really good place.”
“There is plenty of work that needs to be done, but I think it’s healthy that leaders understand when to pass the torch,” he said.
Keillor moved into the role of executive director after John Matthews led the organization for nearly 50 years, and said it will be “exciting to see” who is interested in the position once it is posted. Keillor was Matthews’ assistant prior to succeeding him.
Keillor said he feels good about leaving the organization with strong staff and elected leaders, including MTI president Andy Waity.
Waity, who has been president since 2015, said Keillor has been “absolutely essential” in helping MTI navigate some challenges since Act 10, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 signature legislation that limited the power of public-sector unions.
“Doug’s leadership through all of that has helped us get where we are at,” Waity said. “The next person is going to come into an organization that has really evolved in a post-Act 10 world.”
Keillor said he agreed to take on the role of executive director in 2016 to help MTI through several changes after Act 10, including prohibiting unions from bargaining for anything other than base wages and barring them from collecting dues from members through automatic payroll deductions or collecting what are called “fair share” fees from teachers who are not members of the union but still benefit from its work.
He said MTI implemented different ways to reflect teacher voices and collect revenue, which is some of the big work that comes to mind over the last four years.
“We had to rethink how we did our work as a union, and we’ve done that.” Keillor said.
Before starting with MTI in 1990, Keillor was a high school dropout who preferred to spend time “writing stories and searching record stores” rather than sitting in class. He eventually went back to school and ended up in graduate school at UW-Madison before landing in the teachers union.
“For most of us, life happens while we’re trying to keep a sense of what we feel compelled to do,” he said. “Eventually, you find a path and it sticks.”
Keillor said some of the challenges he faced when he took over remain the same, such as building and maintaining a relationship with the Madison School Board and the district’s new superintendent. He said union leadership often works closely with the district’s administration.
Waity said MTI is also looking to do more work around racial equity and social justice and hopes the next leader will be able to not only support the organization but strengthen it.
“Doug was a perfect fit, and we’re looking for the next person to step in,” Waity said.