MTI director Doug Keillor to step down this summer

“Doug’s leadership through all of that has helped us get where we are at,” Waity said. “The next person is going to come into an organization that has really evolved in a post-Act 10 world.”

Keillor said he agreed to take on the role of executive director in 2016 to help MTI through several changes after Act 10, including prohibiting unions from bargaining for anything other than base wages and barring them from collecting dues from members through automatic payroll deductions or collecting what are called “fair share” fees from teachers who are not members of the union but still benefit from its work.

He said MTI implemented different ways to reflect teacher voices and collect revenue, which is some of the big work that comes to mind over the last four years.

“We had to rethink how we did our work as a union, and we’ve done that.” Keillor said.

Before starting with MTI in 1990, Keillor was a high school dropout who preferred to spend time “writing stories and searching record stores” rather than sitting in class. He eventually went back to school and ended up in graduate school at UW-Madison before landing in the teachers union.