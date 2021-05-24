MTI and Madison School District at impasse over teacher contracts, court battle suggested

Jones, surrounded by people holding signs and wearing red in solidarity with teachers who feel hesitant to sign the contracts sent by the district earlier this month, asked the board to direct the district administration to either reissue updated contracts or employ the services of a federal mediator to resolve the dispute and to avoid future conflicts surrounding employment relations issues.

“We are, unfortunately, at an impasse in our interpretations of the handbook. Although the language hasn’t changed in section 18, the interpretation of it has so significantly that we’re now asked to sign a contract and future contracts with an uncertain trust,” he said. “We cannot set up a system that builds up even more uncertainty when we’re trying to do the exact opposite of that, which is why if this cannot be resolved through the board or through an agreed upon mediator, we will do our best to address our collective concerns through the courts.”