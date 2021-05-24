MTI and Madison School District at impasse over teacher contracts, court battle suggested

Madison Teachers Inc. President Michael Jones broadcast into the Madison School Board Zoom meeting during public comment to call on the board to appeal to the district administration to reissue contracts that include wage increases tied to experience and educational attainment Monday night.
Jones, surrounded by people holding signs and wearing red in solidarity with teachers who feel hesitant to sign the contracts sent by the district earlier this month, asked the board to direct the district administration to either reissue updated contracts or employ the services of a federal mediator to resolve the dispute and to avoid future conflicts surrounding employment relations issues.
“We are, unfortunately, at an impasse in our interpretations of the handbook. Although the language hasn’t changed in section 18, the interpretation of it has so significantly that we’re now asked to sign a contract and future contracts with an uncertain trust,” he said. “We cannot set up a system that builds up even more uncertainty when we’re trying to do the exact opposite of that, which is why if this cannot be resolved through the board or through an agreed upon mediator, we will do our best to address our collective concerns through the courts.”
Jones also proposed inviting board members and Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to meet with MTI during union board meetings to discuss items of concern over the summer and into the 2021-22 school year, with a caveat: The Madison School Board extend the same invitation to union leadership.
MTI filed a complaint against the district in early May for sending out employee contracts without the wage increases, known as step and lane increases, a change from what had been a decades-long practice outlined in the district employee handbook.
The Madison School District proposed sending letters to teachers that would outline wage increases tied to experience and educational attainment, along with an apology to ease tensions between the administration and the local teachers union, in response to the complaint. The idea found favor among board members during last week’s meeting.
However, MTI does not appear receptive to anything less than the reissuing of individual teacher contracts to reflect step and lane increases.
Teachers are required by law to sign and return their contracts by June 15, but MTI leadership has recommended staff wait to sign and return their contracts while the union works with legal counsel and district administration to remedy the problem before the deadline.
Roughly 150 teachers, union members and supporters marched around the Doyle Administration Building earlier this month to protest the district’s lack of communication ahead of the change in teacher contracts which, union leaders said demonstrated a lack of respect and an unwillingness by the district to collaborate with the union.
CDC updates: Masks in schools?
The CDC released updated recommendations regarding COVID-19 mitigation efforts on May 13 that said those who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks or physically distance unless otherwise required by a local agency. The federal agency’s abrupt announcement caused some confusion regarding mask requirements in Madison schools but, currently, the CDC’s school guidance remains unchanged.
Most students will still be unvaccinated and mitigation efforts such as masking will continue to be required in Madison schools and buses, Jay Affeldt, the district’s executive director of student and staff support, said.
Public Health Madison and Dane County Order #16, which requires mitigation efforts such as masks and physical distancing, will be in effect until June 2. After the order expires, the city-county health department will continue to strongly encourage schools to maintain mitigation efforts in buildings and on buses.
“We will be making no changes to our overall approach through the end of this school year,” Affeldt said.
As of Monday, the district has seen roughly 234 COVID-19 cases among students and staff in buildings throughout the school year.
The board also approved an increase of $744,000 to the student support department staffing 2021-22 budget to hire temporary nursing staff to assist with COVID-19 contract tracing for the upcoming school year in a 6-1 vote.
Board Member Nicki Vander Meulen said she could not approve the increase until the conflict over teacher contracts was resolved. Aside from Vander Meulen’s no vote, teacher contracts were not addressed by board members during the meeting.