MSCR Outdoor Adventure Club lets high schoolers connect with nature — and each other — amid pandemic

On a chilly fall afternoon, a group of high schoolers slipped into some kayaks to paddle down the Yahara River.
Unlike the recent unseasonably warm weather, it was sunny but only around 40 degrees on the day the Outdoor Adventure Club went kayaking in late October.
But for Madison high schoolers who are learning online because their schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a chance to spend time with other teenagers in a safer space outdoors.
“The whole time, I have been, ‘Oh no, when it gets cold I won’t be able to hang out with my friends,’” said Annabelle Reynolds, a senior at La Follette High School. “But that showed there are things to do even when its cold.”
The weekly after-school club, which exposes teens to outdoor adventure activities, is a collaboration of the Madison School and Community Recreation outdoor team and high school after-school team.
“It started as kind of a way to just get out of the house. I hadn’t been doing much,” Reynolds said. “Then it was just really nice to meet other students from other schools and get that social interaction that I have been kind of missing.”
The group started at the Tenney Park Boat House on the Yahara River and paddled down to Lake Monona, where they also spent some time before returning.
“My goal was to introduce them to cold weather paddling and show them that you can still have an enjoyable paddling experience even when it is cold outside and even into October and November,” said Justin Schmitz, MSCR paddling program field supervisor and the designated trip leader. “The conditions on Lake Monona were favorable. It wasn’t too windy. It wasn’t too choppy.”
The club is open at no cost to teens from La Follette, East, West and Memorial high schools by registering with their MSCR Afterschool coordinators. The maximum for each trip is 15.
Dane Gottschall, MSCR recreation specialist at La Follette, suggested the idea and then collaborated with outdoor program specialists Emily Peffer and Liz Just to start a pilot program at La Follette in the spring of 2019. The students in the club hiked and camped, and the last adventure was a two-night backpacking trip.
Plans were made to start a club at East High School last spring, but they were derailed by the pandemic. But when some gathering restrictions were lifted, the club was redefined to include various adventures around Madison and it was opened up to students from all the high schools. The overnight component was shelved because of social distancing required by the pandemic.
“It was my sense that there would be high school students who would be desperate to get out of the house and do some things with other kids their age and get out and get some exercise and fresh air,” said Gottschall, who runs La Follette’s after-school program and coordinates the outdoor club. “Some only go for the hikes because they just want to get out for a walk and be around a few friends.”
The group has taken three different kayaking trips. Last week the club went to the Madison School District’s high ropes course. On Thursday, students will practice compass skills at Hoyt Park, and the final scheduled trip is Nov. 18, when students will hike at Picnic Point. More trips, such as winter hiking and snowshoeing, may be added.
Gottschall has enjoyed seeing students experience the natural beauty in Madison. The students got excited when they saw a beaver lodge on Wingra Creek and spotted several turtles on Starkweather Creek, he said.
Schmitz said the club is designed to give students of all income levels an introduction to various activities. But he hopes that by learning how to kayak, they might go again by renting or borrowing equipment, or they might purchase it as their interest grows and obtain more advanced instruction.
Lucy Murphy, a junior at La Follette, said her favorite activity has been hiking because it gives her an opportunity to talk to Reynolds, who is her friend, and the group has walked in beautiful areas.
Murphy said the lack of other options during the pandemic has increased her interest in the club.
“It is just so nice to get outside after being cooped up inside all day with Zoom meetings,” she said.
