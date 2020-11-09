MSCR Outdoor Adventure Club lets high schoolers connect with nature — and each other — amid pandemic

“My goal was to introduce them to cold weather paddling and show them that you can still have an enjoyable paddling experience even when it is cold outside and even into October and November,” said Justin Schmitz, MSCR paddling program field supervisor and the designated trip leader. “The conditions on Lake Monona were favorable. It wasn’t too windy. It wasn’t too choppy.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The club is open at no cost to teens from La Follette, East, West and Memorial high schools by registering with their MSCR Afterschool coordinators. The maximum for each trip is 15.

Dane Gottschall, MSCR recreation specialist at La Follette, suggested the idea and then collaborated with outdoor program specialists Emily Peffer and Liz Just to start a pilot program at La Follette in the spring of 2019. The students in the club hiked and camped, and the last adventure was a two-night backpacking trip.

Plans were made to start a club at East High School last spring, but they were derailed by the pandemic. But when some gathering restrictions were lifted, the club was redefined to include various adventures around Madison and it was opened up to students from all the high schools. The overnight component was shelved because of social distancing required by the pandemic.